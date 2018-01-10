Medical issue leads to seven-car crash

A 34-year old Washington woman reported having a medical issue that caused her pickup truck to plow into six other vehicles in the parking lot outside Staples late Wednesday morning, police said.

“Investigation showed that she was not impaired and there was no enforcement action taken,” said The Dalles Police Capt. Jamie Carrico.

That means no ticket was issued or arrest made.

“What we do in situations like that is help assist in insurance information exchange,” he said.

The driver initially asked for an ambulance, but then after being checked out by medics asked her husband to take her to the hospital, Carrico said.

Four of the hit vehicles had to be towed from the scene, he said.

“According to witnesses, the vehicle, a Dodge pickup, came through by Safeway gas in an eastbound direction, went over a parking median and ran into, basically damaged a total of six cars,” Carrico said, so a total of seven vehicles were involved.

The Oregon State Police assisted in the investigation.

Carrico said in situations where a medical issue causes a driver to get into a crash, officers can put the driver in for a driver’s license retest.

However, this driver is from Washington and Carrico said he was not clear how that would work, and he did not know if the officer had put the driver in for a re-test.

He said it occasionally happens that drivers experience medical issues and crash. But Carrico said he couldn’t recall anything on this scale.