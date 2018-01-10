For the Record for January 10, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Wednesday January 10, 2018

Police reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 2400 block of West Eighth Street reported Tuesday morning that her cameras are catching a man with gloves and a breathing mask taking something from the garbage can and shining a spotlight on it. A week earlier, the camera caught a guy on a bike pulling a cart who was spotlighting everyone’s yard. That person does that night and day. She wanted the information logged.

A caller in the 3200 block of Bret Clodfelter Way reported Tuesday morning a man bought $50 in gas the night before but didn’t have his wallet and said he’d come back Tuesday morning to pay, and he hasn’t. Logged for information.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Eighth Street reported Tuesday morning a woman he met on Facebook and invited to his apartment for drinks possibly stole $500, a spy cam and hearing aids. Report taken.

Miguel Jose Mendoza Breaux, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday morning in the 1500 block of East 12th Street and is accused of post prison supervision sanction.

Lewalan Paul Sampson, 24, Dallesport, was arrested at the Lone Pine in-lieu site Tuesday afternoon and is accused of attempting to elude a police officer (vehicle offense) and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol.

A caller in the 2200 block of East Ninth Street reported Tuesday morning her brother’s house was burglarized for the second time. The house was torn up and appliances stolen. Report taken.

A person came to the police department Tuesday afternoon to report she lost her phone.

A caller reported a homeless man had a fire going under the overpass at West Second and Cherry Heights. An officer advised he saw public works stacking wood up under the overpass.

A caller in the 1200 block of West Sixth reported Tuesday afternoon a man came in and was making obscene gestures to employees and when he was asked to leave, he cussed them out, pounded on the window and took a rock and made marks in the glass, damaging it. About 30 minutes later, a caller in the 1300 block of West Sixth Street reported Tuesday evening someone lit a fire in the men’s restroom and stole a ham.

Dennis Wayne Ladoux, 62, was arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and third-degree theft.

A caller reported Tuesday evening she lost her engagement ring after walking and shopping. Report taken.

A caller in the 900 block of Federal reported late Tuesday his daughter was a runaway. Police looked in two locations where she was reportedly located but did not find her. She was entered in the system as a runaway.

Robert Charles Valerio, 55, Milwaukie, was arrested early Wednesday morning at Second and Cherry Heights and is accused of misdemeanor driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).

Wasco County

Matthew Stephen Phillips, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday on a drug court sanction.

A theft report was taken Tuesday afternoon after a woman stated that two giant pieces of petrified wood valued approx. $100 each, were taken from flower beds at her residence in the 4700 block of Simonelli Road West over the weekend.

A caller claimed that his windshield was broken by either a bullet or a rock while driving on Eastbound 1-84 near milepost 76. Call transferred to Oregon State Police, who said that there hadn’t been any other suspicious activity in the area so they were unable to do anything.

Deputy responded to the 2600 block of East 18th Street when a woman reported one of her mobile-home tenants was trespassing on her ranch and loading up firewood without permission. Woman didn’t press theft charges, but asked deputy to contact the tenant.

A caller reported an unfamiliar car driving slowly in the 1300 block of Carroll Road. Advised that the vehicle was assisting another disabled vehicle on the 1500 block of Dale Road.

Oregon State Police

Troopers responded to a report of a driver pulling an empty flatbed trailer colliding into another vehicle, tearing off its passenger side rear view mirror. Driver of the damaged vehicle provided the trailer’s plate info, but police were unable to locate the driver of the trailer. Info provided to the damaged party’s insurance company.

A person was stopped Tuesday afternoon for speeding on Hwy 97, milepost six. A DUII investigation was started and a search of the vehicle revealed marijuana and vacuum sealed money. The man has two marijuana grow sites in California, but is living in Washington. The marijuana items and nearly $20,000 in cash were seized. The man was issued criminal citations for money laundering as well as importing/exporting non-OLCC marijuana products.

Sherman County

Salvatore Phillip Eramo Jr., 58, Moro, was arrested Tuesday and is accused of a DUI.

Gilliam County

Alex Dean Hansford, 21, Arlington, was arrested in the 1100 block of West Second Street and is accused of a probation violation.

Columbia River Intertribal Fish Commission

Jasmine Fawn McCormack, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday in Lone Pine and is accused of second degree failure to appear.