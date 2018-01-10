SWC up to No. 9 in state after beating Sherman Lady Redsides move to 2-0 in Big Sky Conference

MAUPIN – South Wasco County head coach Lynn Cowdrey wants his team to have a long memory when it comes to the buzzsaw part of their schedule played earlier this season.

Those games against Country Christian, Nixyaawii, Griswold and Echo were a just precursor to the nightly league slugfests.

Nine Redside players hit the scoresheet and the defense forced Sherman into 21 turnovers and three second-half field goals in a 52-24 Big Sky Conference girls’ basketball romp Tuesday from South Wasco County High School.

“As we continue through league, we want to play to the standard that we want to get to,” Cowdrey said. “In terms of that, we tend to not think too much about streaks and that sort of thing. The thing we think about is how we are playing and the things that we can control. Is it nice to win five in a row, six or seven? Yes, absolutely. But, we try to make the most out of every opportunity that we get. We just take that positive attitude with us and try to keep climbing.”

Off to a 2-0 start to the league campaign, the No. 9-ranked Lady Redsides outscored the Huskies in every quarter of play and broke open a 23-11 halftime cushion with a 29-13 run in the final 16 minutes of action.

“They played excellent defense, they were in our face all the time and we shied away most of the time,” Sherman head coach Steve Bird said. “We didn’t attack their defense. If we do that, if we hit those open looks that we had, we are in the middle of that game. Part of that was because of their defense. We got in a hurry. Mainly, we got in a hurry because of their excellent defense.”

Desiree Winslow hit for a team-leading eight points, and the tandem of Savanna Orendorff and Jaelyn Justesen were limited to four points.

Sammie Lepinski tallied three points and both Bri McKinney and Emma Stutzman scored two points, for the Huskies, who also went 9 of 20 from the line, to go with their seven field goals.

Cowdrey was impressed with the play of Jada Myers, Katy Delco and Destiny Mora-Lopez on the 6-foot Justesen in the post.

“You don’t stop a player like that all by yourself,” Cowdrey said. “It was good guard play and it was good defensive play by our posts. I thought that all three girls who guarded her did a nice job. They all stepped right in and played her strong. It’s a team effort and it’s a team defense, so they took care of their responsibilities and kept her from getting into any rhythm.”

Abby Birman paced the Lady Redsides with 18 points, 13 in the second half, and Allie Noland registered 12 points on her six field goals.

Madisen Davis poured in five points, Ana Popchock and Jenna Wraught tacked on four apiece and Jade McCoy had a three-point effort, as SWC notched 22 field goals, two 3-pointers, and shot 6 of 13 from the free throw line.

“We knew that Sherman was physical and pretty aggressive, so we wanted to come out and be aggressive ourselves and I thought the girls did a pretty good job of doing that,” Cowdrey said. “They improved from the first half to the second half, and they just kept getting better and better on offense and defense.”

Heading into Tuesday’s matchup, the Huskies were on a two-game winning streak, inching higher in the rankings.

After the loss, Sherman is 1-1 in league, and that means Bird and his group will go back to the lab and fix a few issues.

“I look at it as a wide-open race. I think there are four or five teams that can involve themselves in this and we should be one of them,” Bird said.

Getting back in contention and a district berth all starts with practice time during the week.

“If we continue to apply the pressure we apply, but also apply a little bit of pressure to ourselves, to be more of an offensive threat, we can do it,” Bird said. “We must attack the basket a little bit more and attack it confidently. Sometimes we don’t do it consistently enough, especially against the good teams.”

Sherman (3-7, 1-1) battles it out against Condon-Wheeler (2-11, 2-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in Moro, while SWC (9-3 overall, 2-0 league) makes a trip to take on Mitchell-Spray (5-5, 0-2) at 6 p.m. Friday.