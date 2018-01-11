Booster Club gives back to TD softball

The Riverhawk Booster Club board approved $2,370 for 40 player backpack/bat bags, and $1,400 for 40 warm-up jackets with embroidery.

Both the backpack/bat bags and the warm-up jackets will be property of the Riverhawk athletic department softball program to be used from season-to-season.

The club’s Friday Morning Breakfast is moving from Shari’s to the Riverenza Espresso Bar and Café, located at 401 East 10th Street with the first meeting starting at 7 a.m. this Friday.

On this day, the booster club and TD athletic department will honor the high school’s December Athletes of the Month.

Fans and community members are welcomed to help honor the student-athletes and support the Riverhawk Athletic Program in a no-host breakfast.

Fans, parents and community members are encouraged to take an interest and offer input in making the school’s athletic experience as a prominent entity in the now and the future.

Individual and Family Booster Club Memberships are now available, with an all-sports pass costing $75, a senior sports pass at $50, and $25 for general pass.

To be able to financially support more than 300 students involved in extracurricular activities at The Dalles High School, the booster club is looking for corporate sponsors for the school year.

For more booster club information or for questions answered, email john@thedallesboosterclub.com.