Homeless man cited

A homeless man was cited Tuesday for vandalism and shoplifting at Cascade Square, followed by an arrest for failure to register as a sex offender.

Dennis Wayne Ladoux, 62, was lodged in the regional jail and refused to go to court on Wednesday, said Wasco County District Attorney Eric Nisley.

He said Ladoux was taken into custody Jan. 9 after The Dalles Police Officers Sam Perez and Brent Larson responded to a late afternoon complaint from Spring Leaf Financial employees. They reported that a man – later identified as Ladoux – was yelling obscenities at them and scratching what they believed was a rock across the outside windows.

That hard object turned out to be a piece of hard candy, according to court reports.

Ladoux was found with a ham tucked inside his jacket that had allegedly been stolen from Grocery Outlet, an anchor store in the mall.

Employees witnessed him taking the ham and found a toilet on fire in the restroom after he exited.

The flames were extinguished before there was significant damage, said Nisley.

Defense attorney Shannon Tissot of The Dalles was appointed to represent Ladoux, who has been accused of two counts of third-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief.

Although he refused to appear in court Wednesday, Ladoux is scheduled to appear before a judge this afternoon.