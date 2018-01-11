No. 15 TD rallies for a 51-46 win

Dakota Murr scored 12 of his team-high 20 points in the fourth quarter, and The Dalles boys’ basketball squad rallied from a 40-35 deficit with a 16-6 run in the final eight minutes to secure a 51-46 road victory over 4A Crook County on Wednesday.

Along with Murr’s scoring touch, Josh Nisbet added a basket and a foul shot, Jacob Hernandez chipped in three of four free throws and Javier Hernandez locked down on the Cowboy guards to keep them at bay.

“This was an ugly game, but we played phenomenal defense in the fourth quarter for the win,” TD head coach Nathan Morris said. “Javi Hernandez played a lot of minutes tonight and was a difference-maker for us defensively. I was really proud of how he stepped up.”

No. 15-ranked TD (7-5 overall) mustered one first-quarter field goal and trailed by a 15-6 margin, but then Jacob Hernandez racked up seven points, Nisbet added five and the trio of Jack Bonham, Henry Lee and Murr tacked on two points apiece for an 18-8 run in the second quarter to jump ahead 24-23 at the break.

Ahead by one point to start the second half, the Hawks sank three field goals while Crook County hit six shots, four 3-pointers, to go out in front, 40-35.

The Cowboys (3-10) totaled 16 field goals, seven 3-pointers and went 7 of 19 from the line, with Chase Bales scoring 13 points, Thaiden Mullan going for nine and Kaleb Savage dropping eight points.

Murr had five field goals, one 3-pointer and shot 9 of 9 from the line for his 20 points and both Nisbet and Jacob Hernandez each rattled off 10-point efforts.

Javier Hernandez added five points, Lee notched four and Bonham made his lone field goal to finish with two points, as the Riverhawks nailed 14 field goals, four 3-pointers and converted on 19 of 22 on free throw tries, 12 for 14 in the second half.

The Dalles hosts 5A Redmond (5-8) at 7 p.m. Friday night, and then hosts 4A Mac-Hi (10-5) at 7 p.m. on Monday.