For the Record for January 11, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday January 11, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire & Rescue

The agency responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A theft report was taken Wednesday morning near East Scenic Drive and Esther Way after a street sign was reported stolen.

Jeana Marie Green, 45, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday morning in the 300 block of Court Street on a warrant for post-prison violations.

Emily Keagan Smith, 29, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 3500 block of West 2nd Street on two warrants for probation violation. Tristan Shane Yates, 19, The Dalles, was also arrested and is accused of unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a concealed firearm, obliterating or changing identification marks on a firearm, and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon. He was also arrested on a warrant for second-degree failure to appear.

Randy Anderson Piper, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon on West 2nd Street near the Interstate 84 overpass on a warrant for felon in possession of a weapon, carrying a concealed firearm and second-degree failure to appear.

A hit and run report was taken Wednesday evening from the 1500 block of West 6th Street. The suspect was located and was cited and released for hit and run.

Michael David Shinnick, 47, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop on West 2nd Street near the Interstate 84 overpass and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

While running radar on West 10th Street early Thursday morning a motorcycle was clocked going 84 miles per hour. A pursuit started but the officer lost visual of the suspect in the 4100 block of Chenowith Road in which the pursuit was shutdown. A report was taken.

A juvenile male was located early Thursday morning near West 10th and Hostetler streets. The juvenile was cited for curfew violation and was released to his mother. A report was taken.

Wasco County

A death report was taken Wednesday morning from the 1900 block of Richard Road.

Adam Michael Knopf, 36, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening during a traffic stop in the 2700 block of West 7th Street and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants, interference with a police officer, and initiating a false report.

Oregon State Police

John Federic Baumgarten, 74, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 3100 block of West 7th Street and is accused of failure to register as a sex offender.

Regional Jail

Roger Eugene Eakins, 32, Selah, Wash., was transported and jailed Wednesday after being arrested on a local warrant for probation violation.

Parole & Probation

Jimmy Lee Cain, 25, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of probation violation.