Sawyer’s now owned by fourth generation

Jared Sawyer and his wife, Cora, are excited to announce that they are now the sole owners of Sawyer’s True Value & Just Ask Rental.

The couple are the fourth generation of the family business that started with Shirley and Gladys Sawyer in 1940.

The announcement comes after Jared Sawyer joined the firm in 2004 and began steadily acquiring ownership from his father, Warren Sawyer. The father and son made a deal this past June to transfer 100 percent of the business to Jared and Cora.

2018 marks the 78th anniversary of the family business, which has evolved from a grocery store to a hardware store and rental service, been burned down and rebuilt, and moved twice over the years.

The Sawyers promises big changes to come with the hardware and rental store.

“Now we have complete ownership and more freedom to do more aggressive changes that we’ve been waiting on before,” Jared said. These changes are all to get better products at better prices for the Sawyers’ customers. These changes will “allow us access to more products, bigger and better brands that we haven’t had in the past.”

While the Sawyers are not ready to announce what those changes are, customers can expect to start seeing the effects in February and March.

However, Jared ensures that it will be “business as usual” during this shift. “I’ve been back doing this full-time since 2004 so it’s not going to be a 180° turn from where everything’s going to change.”

The Sawyers also own and operate Grinders Coffee, which was established in the hardware store’s parking lot on East Third Street in 2008.

They plan to start digitizing some of the coffee shop’s operations, but says that much will stay the same as it has been.

The Sawyers will continue to run their business as it has been run since the beginning, which means prioritizing customer care and community satisfaction.

Even if someone calls the hardware store trying to order a pizza (a service they do not offer,) Sawyer said he will do all he can to make sure that the caller gets a pizza.

“We’re doubling down to be the best hardware store we can be,” he said.

The Sawyers promise to “keep improving and not be worried about what people around us are doing,” because, Jared said, “it’s easy to get dissatisfied that way.”

The way to get around that dissatisfaction, he said, is to always strive to “be the best at what we’re doing.”

Sawyer’s is located at 500 East Third Street and is open Mon-Fri 7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat 8 a.m.-6 p.m; and Sun 9 a.m-6 p.m.

Grinders Coffee at 502 East Third Street is open Mon-Fri 5a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat 6a.m.-7 p.m; and Sun 6 a.m-6 p.m.

Both businesses can be reached for more information at 541-296-4814.