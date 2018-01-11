TD girls run roughshod over Crook County

At one point in the season, The Dalles went through a six-game losing streak.

After Wednesday’s lopsided 64-19 victory over 4A Crook County at Kurtz Gym, the Lady Riverhawks have won two out of their last three games and appear to be gaining some steam at the midway point of the season.

All it took was a comprehensive film study to pinpoint what exactly was stunting the growth of this young group.

“We have been watching our film now and seeing what we can improve on and how we can improve as a team,” TD post Mercy I’aulualo said. “Today, we made a promise to ourselves that we would not let down in this game and that we could catch this streak and keep it going. This win, and the way we played tonight will bring us together.”

The Dalles just needed the first quarter to its message, as five players contributed to a 31-point explosion.

Bailey LeBreton scored 12 points, Jenna Miller added seven, Jodi Thomasian and Paulina Finn went off for five apiece, and Molly Taylor drilled a jumper to move the Riverhawks ahead by a 31-6 margin.

TD (5-7 overall) led 42-6 at the break after holding the Cowgirls scoreless in the second quarter, and then finished the game with outputs of 13-3 and 9-8 to complete the 45-point triumph.

Finn notched her first triple-double as a 5A player, with 11 points, 12 rebounds, 10 steals, five assists and four blocked shots.

Thomasian tallied 13 points, nine steals and five rebounds and LeBreton wound up with 12 points, five rebounds and a steal for the hawks, who notched 25 field goals, five 3-pointers, and shot 9 of 22 from the line.

Kilee Hoylman added 12 points, six steals, three rebounds and two assists Miller had 12 points, six boards and five steals, Taylor tacked on four points, two steals and an assist and Lauryn Belanger ended up with two rebounds, two steals and an assist.

“The girls are trying to get better and they were finally willing to shoot the ball tonight. I hope this carries over,” TD head coach Brian Stevens said. “We had five girls in double figures and the ball moved very well. We don’t run a true offense, we are not robotic, and tonight, for the first time, you were able to see movement, screening away, flashing, and the girls keeping their eyes up and finding open people cutting to the hoop, slipping backdoor.”

Crook County (4-10) finished with eight field goals and went 3 of 14 from the line. McKinzee Mode led with six points and Allee Simmons added four points.

The Dalles travels to 5A Redmond (5-7) for a game at 7 p.m. this Friday.