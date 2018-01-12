For the Record for January 12, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Friday January 12, 2018

Police reports

The Dalles City

Daniel Christopher Ingram, 35, The Dalles, was arrested in the 900 block of Snipes Thursday morning and is accused of probation violation.

Joseph Robert Morris, 40, The Dalles, was arrested in the 1000 block of Snipes Thursday morning and is accused of probation violation, unlawful possession of heroin and unlawful delivery of heroin. William Lee Jensen, 37, The Dalles, was also arrested at the same place Thursday morning and is accused of probation violation and frequenting a place where controlled substances are used. David James Jacobsen, 35, The Dalles, was also arrested at the scene and is accused of parole violation, first-degree failure to appear, frequenting a place where controlled substances are used and attempting to elude a police officer (vehicle offense).

A caller in the 300 block of West Fourth reported Thursday morning her brother made a threatening voicemail to his ex, and threatened animals also. It was learned the brother was in Troutdale and the caller was referred to another agency.

A caller reported Thursday morning he lost his wallet and wanted it logged in case someone turned it in.

A caller in the 300 block of Court reported Thursday morning a man who had been told to leave had come back. The man said his brother lived there and he was an invited guest. Police told the caller he couldn’t be trespassed if he was invited. The caller said the man had been caught sleeping in the community bathroom a few times. Police told the caller to work with management to draw up exclusionary papers showing the complex wanted the man trespassed from the property.

Officers in 1000 block of Snipes reported seeing people leaving a house that had been the subject of a search warrant earlier, and all occupants had been arrested. After the search warrant, the house had been locked and no one should have been inside. Police found the front door unlocked and two windows open. Officer found no one inside and locked the windows and doors.

A caller at the hospital reported Thursday afternoon that a large male teen was very aggressive and had to go to a facility. Requested an officer respond, but speak to a nurse first when responding because the teen was standing right next to a scanner and they didn’t want info to go over the air. Counselors talked to the young man, who stayed under control.

A caller reported Thursday afternoon her daughter’s ex-boyfriend was harassing the daughter while she’s in labor, threatening to call police and DHS. She was advised about steps to take for a no contact order.

A caller in the 1100 block of Cherry Heights reported Tuesday afternoon a transient camp on the east side of school property. The transient was currently there and drinking alcohol, according to a neighbor who could see the man. The neighbor said the camp was getting larger and the school wanted the man trespassed. Officer located camp but no one was there.

A person came to the police department to report a domestic violence that occurred Jan. 9 in the 1000 block of Pomona. Report taken.

A caller reported a female physically abused him Tuesday afternoon in the 3300 block of West Sixth Street. An officer encouraged them to use mental health resources.

A caller reported a vehicle pulled out of a business and hit a car going by on West Sixth Street. Both vehicles had damage and both fled the area.