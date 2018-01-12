Riverhawk swimmers net several top-10 finishes Varland and Cardosi lead the way on Saturday

Natalie Varland and Peter Cardosi lit it up on the individual side, and both the boys’ and girls’ relay teams claimed top-5 status at the Riverhawk Invitational Meet Saturday from the Hood River Aquatic Center.

Amongst the eight-team fields, the girls tallied 42 points to secure seventh place, while the boys came in eighth place overall with a 29-point total.

Varland grabbed second place in the 100-yard breasttroke with a finals time of one minute and 20.56 seconds, less than nine seconds behind La Grande’s Romayne Ricker (1:11.89).

Cardosi was just as stout in the boys’ 50-yard freestyle, where he picked up third-place honors in 24.66, behind HRV’s Chad Klaas (22.25) and St. Helens’ Chase Parkhurst (24.53).

In the 200-yard freestyle relay race, Varland, Emily Nolasco, McKenna Bailey and Bree Webber joined forces for a final marker of 2:04.09 to lock down fifth place, and the quartet of Lydia Evans, Varland, Marin Alvarez and Webber churned out a 2:22.31 to score seventh place.

The girls’ 400-yard freestyle relay race, Nolasco, Evans, Alvarez and McKenna Bailey combined for a finals time of 5:04.22 to take hold of 12th place.

Cardosi played a big role in the boys’ 200-yard freestyle relay event, along with Caleb Miller, Will Evans and Pen Paphanchith for a fifth-place finals marker of 1:48.03.

Also for the boys’ 100-yard freestyle, Cardosi added a 1:01.05 to place ninth in the, Paphanchith had a 1:02.78 for 11th in the same race, and Miller was 16th after timing out in 1:04.69.

Varland ended up with a 2:45.66 to grab eighth in the 200-yard individual medley, and in the same race, Alvarez (3:10.08) to take 15th and Evans (3:19.81) was right behind in 16th place.

Webber ended up seventh in the 50-yard freestyle (29.55) and 11th in the 100-yard freestyle (1:08.47), Jaeden Biehn added a (30.59) in the 50-yard freestyle and placed 20th in the 100-yard freestyle (1:13.25), and Bailey got 28th with her 50-yard freestyle marker of 32.96.

Nolasco notched a 2:49.16 for 14th in the 200-yard freestyle and went for a 1:15.44 to get 30th in the 100-yard freestyle.

Hanna Rodriguez (3:31.34) placed 17th in the 200-yard freestyle, and Sharon Mann ended up in 18th place after try at the 200-yard freestyle (3:45.96), and Evans hit the wall in 1:26.84 for 23rd in the 100-yard backstroke event.

Evans also had a mark of 1:40.68 for 14th place in the 100-yard breastroke, and Paphanchith was 10th in the 200-yard freestyle (2:32.63), Evans tallied a 2:34.34 in the same race for 11th, and Jonathan Snodgrass swam to a 3:17.73 to grab 14th in the 200-yard freestyle.

The La Grande girls’ team racked up 260 points to win the event, followed by Hood River Valley (157.5), La Salle Prep (131), Pendleton (110.5) and Baker City (110).

On the boys’ side, La Grande had 256 points to complete the team championship sweep.

Pendleton (133), Hood River Valley (120), La Salle Prep (114) and Rainier (90) made up the top-5 squads.

Up next, the Riverhawks go to the Madras Invitational at 1 p.m. Saturday.