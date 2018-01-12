Sushi comes to TD

The Dalles is home to a lot of good food, from community institutions like Spooky’s to new attractions like Rivertap Restaurant, but for years, the town has lacked a sushi restaurant.

There are a couple of highly-rated sushi places down the road in Hood River, but now The Dalles residents don’t have to make the drive to get the popular food.

Kobe Hibachi Sushi changed that.

Located on West Sixth Street across from Fred Meyer, Kobe is a Japanese restaurant that offers an almost overwhelming menu, featuring a variety of Asian cuisine, such as yakisoba noodles, teriyaki and—of course—sushi. If that weren’t enough, they also have a broad selection of beer, wine and sake.

“You can take the whole family: people who like sushi and people who like cooked food,” said Sean Chen, the youngest brother in the family-owned business and one of the restaurant’s founders.

Chen first worked in a restaurant owned by his uncle when he was 13, where he found a passion for cooking that drove him around the country to learn and meet people.

Chen and his family opened the first Kobe Hibachi location in Hermiston in the fall of 2016 and a Walla Walla, Wash. location in February 2017.

A lot of people from The Dalles came to theHermiston location, Chen said.

After hearing customers say there were no good sushi restaurants in The Dalles, his family decided to fulfill that need.

The restaurant has received a lot of attention since its opening in October. While negative reviews have cited high prices and disorganized service; online reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, praising the restaurant’s food and décor.



Chen wants Kobe Hibachi to be a place where people can come in “not just for holiday but on the regular.”

He added that the restaurant makes a conscious effort to keep costs down so “everyone can come in to afford the price.”

The sushi chefs on staff are experienced masters of their crafts, as the restaurant required them to have over five years of experience, Chen said.

Kobe Hibachi takes pride in its service and food quality—and it shows.

There’s a smile people get when they eat really good food, Chen said. “First thing on top is customer’s smile. The smile means everything to us.”

The restaurant will start serving to-go orders and deliveries in town, likely starting mid to late January, Chen said.

Until then, their priority is to maintain high-quality in-house service.

Kobe Hibachi Sushi is located at 1248 W. Sixth St. and is open from 11 a.m to 9 p.m. Sun-Thurs and until 9:30 p.m. Fri and Sat. For questions about menu and hours, contact restaurant staff at 541-769-1338.