TD has season-high win total at York Invite Hawks get 23 victories, 13 by pin, 10 in first round

Hitting double digits over the past two tournaments, The Dalles wrestling squad reeled off 23 victories, 18 by pinfall, and the trio of Andrew Richman, Glenn Breckterfield and Michael Parrish picked up top-5 outcomes at the two-day Don York Invitational Tournament ending Saturday at Cleveland High School in Portland.

“It was a great team experience,” TD head coach Paul Beasley said. “We were tied for 16th place after the first day with only Glenn still in the championship bracket. On the second day, we jumped four spots to 12th, all through consolation, passing some six schools along the way. It was great to be a part of it.”

With some decent results so far this season, Richman enjoyed a breakthrough effort with five wins, three pins, a technical fall and a decision for 20.5 team points to chalk up fourth place in his 138-pound division.

Andrew Richman (11-8 record) lost his first match to Brenden Hawkins (Putnam) by technical fall and wound up having to battle his way back in the consolation bracket.

After a bye, Richman pinned Cheyenne Mackenzie (Putnam) at the two minute and 43-second mark of the second round, and then absolutely dominated Nick Young (Centennial) for a little more than two rounds, before scoring a 21-6 technical fall at 4:36.

Up next, Richman needed 1:58 to slam down Brennon Fetters (Benson) and pinned Alejandro Carrillo (Centennial) at 2:42, to vault into the semifinals against Osric White (Reynolds).

In that slugfest versus White, Richman wound up taking a 15-9 decision for a trip into the third-place match.

When he grappled with Cade Parker (Hood River Valley), Richman could not get in rhythm in his 18-3 technical fall loss.

“Andrew wrestled as hard as I have ever seen him in six years of coaching him,” Beasley said. “It was definitely an inspiring performance. That was nice to see.”

At 145 pounds, Breckterfield (11-6) scratched across five wins, four pins and a decision, two of the pins in the first round to lock down fifth place and 19 team points.

In his first two championship-round matches, Breckterfield pinned Porter Levenson (Franklin) in 1:22, and then worked Shay Porter (Gladstone) at the 1:51 mark, for the senior’s quarterfinal berth.

There, Breckterfield lost to Aaron Kemper (Cleveland) by third-round pin at 4:40.

In the consolation, Breckterfield won by pinfall at 5:50 against Garrett Van Doren (Lincoln) and Reynolds’ Zoltan Mandi-Casas (Fall 4:12).

Now onto the consolation semifinals, the Riverhawk veteran had one of his toughest matches of the tournament, a 9-6 decision triumph over Ben Hartley (Sunset).

With fifth place on the line, Breckterfield had yet again another showdown bout Kahlon Eyman (Tualatin), which he inched ahead and held on for a 6-5 decision.

With five wins, four pins and a decision, Michael Parrish continued his rise up the heavyweight rankings to secure fifth-place honors and 17 team points.

Following an opening-round bye, Parrish (8-3 record) went through the same journey as Breckterfield with a streak through the consolation bracket after he lost by second-round pin at 3:42 against Gavin Moore (Tualatin).

After the loss, Parrish started his run with a 10-7 decision against Ismael Lopez-Barbosa (Tualatin).

Then Parrish rattled off three consecutive pinfall wins, two in the first round and one in the third round, the first coming in the opening round at 13 seconds versus Ali Khalid (Centennial).

He then dropped Alec Skelton (Franklin) in 29 seconds, and he manhandled Noah Ochs (Wilsonville), just 12 seconds into the final stanza.

Parrish had a chance to finish top-3, but lost by fall at 2:23 in the consolation semifinals to Austin Heywood (Gladstone).

In his fifth-place match against Danny Aguilar (Putnam), Parrish put an exclamation point on his successful weekend with a pin at 31 seconds of the first round.

Entering action with plenty of fanfare, Steven Preston (7-3 record) went to work at 145 pounds, and tallied four victories, three by pin and one by major decision.

Preston won by fall over Conor Duke (Cleveland) at 33 seconds, but then was sent to the consolation brackets after a tough 3-1 decision loss opposite of Mandi-Casas (Reynolds).

From that spot, Preston scored an 11-1 major decision over Logan Geiszler (Cleveland), added a pin of Brandon Matthews (Wilsonville) at 2:46 of the second round, and polished off Silvan Yang (Franklin) in the second round with 31 seconds remaining (3:29).

The three-match winning streak was abruptly cut short in his next bout, however, in a pinfall loss in 4:29 versus Eyman, (Tualatin).

At 160 pounds, Ophath Silaphath (10-11) posted a pair of wins, both pins.

Silapath lost to Andrew Van Houte (Sandy) in 1:12 of the opening round to start the tournament, and then moved to consolation action.

In his first match, the Riverhawk grappler pinned Matthew Johnson (Sunset) at 1:51, and notched another big pin against Tyler Noreen (Gladstone) with 46 seconds left in the second round (3:14).

Silapath suffered defeat in his next match versus Christian Bostick (Tualatin), an 8-1 decision.

Levi Krueger (2-5) went to work at 182 pounds and garnered a win in three matches, the first match ending in defeat at 1:05 versus Justin Bean (Putnam).

The next round of consolation action featured Krueger locking horns with Anthony Vang (Centennial), with the physical Krueger taking control with a first-round pinfall (1:50).

Krueger’s weekend ended after a pinfall loss against Pablo Rubio (Tualatin) at the 1:40 mark of the first round.

On the 145-pound side, Aaron Pyles scored one of the team’s 10 first-round pins in three matches, and he came out landing shots on Fidel Martinez (Benson), until an impressive opening-round pin win (1:11).

Pyles (1-4 record) then lost by fall at 1:42 to Henry Rice (Benson) and Malik Gibson (Sandy) by technical fall by an 18-3 final margin.

“I am so proud of how everyone battled and fought for their wins,” Beasley said. “We are getting tougher and we are improving as a team.”

Josiah Andersen (132 pounds) went winless in two matches, to Sandy’s Isaiah Shideler (2:31) and Benson’s Pryce Pritchett (6-1).

Anna Gailbrath (0-4) had a pair of 145-pound tussles, both ending up in back-to-back pin setbacks in the first round versus Lincoln’s Garrett Van Doren (28 seconds) and Logan Geiszler, of Cleveland (57 seconds).

In the team standings, Tualatin grabbed championship honors with 319 points.

Sandy (276), Wilsonville (208), Centennial (199.5), and Cleveland (190) rounded out the top-5.

Hood River Valley had 175 points for seventh place, and The Dalles totaled 78.5 points to take hold of 12th place, out of the 16-team field.

The Dalles has another roadtrip planned in Forest Grove for a daylong tournament with a start time of 9 a.m. on Saturday.