Arlington beats Dufur, 48-36

Brett Troutman sank a season-high seven 3-pointers for a game-high 23 points to help lead the Arlington Honkers to a 48-36 win against the Dufur Rangers in Friday’s Big Sky Conference boys’ basketball contest played at Dufur High School.

The Honkers (6-6 overall, 2-1 league), now fourth in the conference, led 13-5 through the opening quarter, but the Rangers answered back with a 12-9 run to make it a 22-17 Arlington lead at the half.

In the second half, Arlington kept the distance by outscoring Dufur 26-19, including a 10-6 fourth-quarter tally.

The Honkers sank 16 field goals, nine 3-pointers, and converted 5 of 11 free throws, compared to 11 field goals, two 3-pointers, and a 12 for 22 free throw effort by the Rangers.

For Dufur (4-8, 1-2) Daniel Radcliffe ended up with seven points, and the trio of Jackie Culps, Curtis Crawford, and Cooper Bales chipped in five apiece, and Derek Frakes had four points.

On Saturday, the Rangers were in Condon for a league tilt versus the Knights.