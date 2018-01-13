Dufur wins second straight game

In the first half, Zoe Hester, Kierstin White and Chloe Beeson had the hot hand for the Dufur Rangers with a combined 16 points, and then Raymona Meanus took control with 12 second-half points in a 56-31 romp over Ione Friday night in a league girls’ basketball contest at Dufur High School.

Hester and White had nine points each, and Beeson tallied six for the Rangers, who went on spurts of 10-5 and 18-9 to go out in front, 28-14, at the break.

Meanus had six points, Alexus Outlaw reeled off four, and both Beeson and Mikayla Kelly added two points each in the Lady Rangers’ 14-7 third-quarter run, which extended the lead to 42-21 with one quarter remaining.

As a team, Dufur netted 21 field goals, four 3-pointers, and made 10 of 19 free throws.

Meanus led the charge with 12 points, Hester bounced in 11, Beeson and White scored nine apiece, and Outlaw used her three field goals for six points.

Ione garnered 13 field goals, five in the first half, and went 5 of 15 from the free throw line.

Sara Grady scored nine points, and both Yawnah Brown and Emily Kirby ended up with seven points.

In Tuesday’s 55-42 win against Ione, Beeson rattled off a season-high 19 points, Kayla Bailey was good for nine, and Kelly and Hester chipped in eight points apiece.

The Rangers jumped ahead 20-10 through one quarter, but were outscored 28-25 in the second and third quarters, to cut the lead to 45-38 entering the final period.

Ione made one fourth-quarter field goal, ending the game with 14 overall, three 3-pointers, and an 11 of 20 effort from the line.

Dufur had 18 field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 10 of 23 on free throws.

Now second in the Big Sky Conference, Dufur (6-6 overall, 2-1 league) was in Condon Saturday, and will head out to Moro for a 6 p.m. matchup against the fourth-place Sherman Huskies Tuesday.