Husky pressure does the trick in 46-35 victory Sherman’s defense holds Condon to four second-half field goals

MORO – The Sherman defense forced 30 turnovers, held Condon-Wheeler to just four second-half field goals and erased a 23-20 halftime deficit with a 26-12 flurry in the final 16 minutes to pull off a 46-35 comeback victory Friday in a Big Sky Conference girls’ basketball contest played In Moro.

Sherman and Condon were tied at 20-apiece late in the second period, until a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Laura Clark gave Condon its three-point halftime lead.

From there, however, Clark was held scoreless, Annika Reitmann managed a pair of third-quarter baskets, and the team went 3 of 12 on free throws and hit on 4 of 14 from the field.

In their 14-6 third-quarter run, Winslow and Justesen rattled off six points apiece, and Casper added a layup to make it a 34-29 Husky lead.

While the Husky defense executed their pressure defense to perfection, the offense only committed 13 turnovers, and had seven players score baskets.

Desiree Winslow paced Sherman with 13 points, Jaelyn Justesen added 12, and the duo of Kiersten Casper and Bri McKinney went for seven points apiece as the team tallied 19 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made 6 of 16 free throw tries.

Katie Jaeger put up 11 points, Clark tacked on 10, and Reitmann, Condon’s leading scorer, ended up with six points before fouling out.

Sherman (4-7 overall, 2-1 league) was in Arlington Saturday, and after that, the group hosts Dufur at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.