Letter to the Editor: No on Measure 101

To the editor:

Oregon Democrat legislators lost — no, squandered — $243 million on a failed website to establish Medicaid or Oregon Health Care Plan. After this failed attempt at making an enrollment website that worked, they fell back on the federal government and “O” care.

Under O care, a benchmark of 50 employees was established at which point a business must register and provide healthcare for employees. Many companies opted to stay below this 50-employee threshold. This meant that employers could let their employees enroll in Medicaid.

This caused a huge enrollment spike, along with Oregon Democrat legislators choosing to provide health care to everyone legal or illegal and free birth control through free abortions, once again for everyone legal and illegal. Do you really want to give failed Democrat legislators more funding? They aren’t responsible with money! Vote NO on 101.

Jack Hay

The Dalle