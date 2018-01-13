Letter to the Editor: Reflect for safety

To the editor:
With the days being short, and darkness and dreariness all around us right now, I would like to request, or ask, that people please be sure and wear reflective clothing or carry a light with them when walking at night or in the early morning. So many times this winter I have seen people dressed all in black or dark colors on the streets. It scares me to think that someone driving a car might not see them and might possibly hit them. Thanks.
Courtney Kiser
The Dalles
