Letter to the Editor: Reflect for safety

To the editor:

With the days being short, and darkness and dreariness all around us right now, I would like to request, or ask, that people please be sure and wear reflective clothing or carry a light with them when walking at night or in the early morning. So many times this winter I have seen people dressed all in black or dark colors on the streets. It scares me to think that someone driving a car might not see them and might possibly hit them. Thanks.

Courtney Kiser

The Dalles