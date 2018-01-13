Letter to the Editor: Rush to unseat GOP

To the editor:

The rush is on to unseat Republican Congressional members. The harangue on Congressional Republicans has one purpose — to replace them with Democrats. This by the folks who worship Obama and the intriguing thought of $40 trillion more dollars of liberal debt, more anti-Second Amendment gun laws, a continued failing economy and socialized medicine. And countless freedoms that disappeared under Obama. Another Iran deal, etc.



If your news sources are ABC, NBC and CBS, you get a diatribe of innuendo or news colored by liberal interpretation. You will hear, or see, the news as filtered through the Democratic Party. The Democrats have been so involved in criticizing President Trump they have forgotten they are supposed to be helping run the United States.

They risk Trump promoting any legislation lest it magnifies Obama’s inept Presidency. Hence Huey and Dewey; Schumer and Pelosi.

Well, here is something you won’t see, hear talked about or written about by CBS, NBC or ABC or their ilk. There is a near-secret organization operating behind the scenes. It carries the name of Organizing for Action (OFA). Officially OFA has no political affiliation, but is run by Barack and Michelle. Is the smoke clearing a little? Smell something burning in the oven? The aim is to install Obama as a quasi, grassroots driven, unelected, but powerful presidential voice once again. Two terms of Obama, no matter how inept, and his resultant damage to America just wasn’t enough.

OFA is a tax-free organization, and a cool half-million ($500,000) donation will get you on the board of directors. Said donors will not have direct access to Obama…maybe. The OFA continues to use the www.barackobama.com website and controls the @barackobama Twitter account.

Of course it advocates for Obama’s agendas — aborting the Second Amendment, more funding for social reform, LGBT, climate change, mass immigration — as well as promoting all of Obama’s political views. And, of course, spending millions on non-productive social programs and covering all of the immigration errors that Obama promoted.

So be aware. The mesmerized and misled masses that re-elected Obama while watching America circling the bowl will grasp this as another chance to socialize America. Barack and Michelle intend that all of his agendas are followed to the letter and they will be diligently pursuing that course.

Glenn Summers

The Dalles