Letter to the Editor: Yes on Measure 101

To the editor:

On Jan. 23, Oregon has a special election in regard to Measure 101. I’m writing to encourage you to vote YES. A “no” vote hurts hundreds of thousands of people, including thousands in the Gorge, so we at One Community Health strongly support a YES vote on Measure 101.

In supporting this measure, we are talking about people's access to critical preventive care and curative treatments, not some trivial matter. Opponents of Measure 101 speak of its weaknesses. There is, however, too much at stake to hope we can find a better way after yanking the rug out from under some of our most vulnerable citizens. The impact of a “no” vote on human life—and quality of life—is simply too significant.

Vote YES on Measure 101 to retain critical funding for our most vulnerable.

David Edwards

CEO of One Community Health