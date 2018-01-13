No. 2 Sherman soars past Condon-Wheeler Coles, Martin and Justesen combine for 52 in victory

MORO – In what was a showdown between two of the best teams in the Big Sky Conference, No. 12-ranked Condon-Wheeler was no match for the No. 2 Sherman Huskies.

The trio of Jacob Justesen, Keenan Coles and Treve Martin combined for 52 points, as the Huskies took control in the opening half with a 44-21 lead on their way to an 80-45 triumph Friday night in Moro.

Justesen netted 13 of his team-high 21 points in the first half, Coles added nine, Reese Blake tallied six, and Martin poured in 14 points, 12 in the second period.

Ahead by 23 points in the third quarter, Sherman posted a 22-10 output with five players chipping in field goals, led by Justesen’s eight points and Luke Martin’s six-point surge, making it a 66-31 lead.

Overall, the Huskies (11-1 overall, 3-0 league) hit for 36 field goals, two 3-pointers, and shot 6 of 11 from the free throw line.

After Justesen, Coles totaled 17 points, Martin had 14, Luke Martin went off for 10, and Blake wound up with eight points.

Condon-Wheeler (9-5, 3-1) notched 18 field goals, three 3-pointers, and went 3 of 10 from the line, with Bryce Harrison scoring 15 points, Trey Homer adding 14 and Hunter Winslow ending up with nine points, none in the second half.

Sherman put its seven-game winning streak on the line Saturday at Arlington. At 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the Huskies host the Dufur Rangers.