Olson, Bailey lead SWC boys

South Wasco County’s Garrett Olson is usually good for 25-30 points on any given night.

The key is getting another player to shoulder some of the scoring load.

Olson finished with 22 points, and Kal Bailey busted loose for a career-high 17 points, 11 in the second half, in the Redsides’ 50-39 win over Mitchell-Spray Friday in Mitchell.

Olson had 12 points, Bailey reeled off six and Ben Birman dropped five points in the first half to give the Redsides a 25-15 halftime lead.

As part of a 25-24 second-half output, Olson tallied 10 points, Bailey had 11, and the tandem of Birman and Tanner Davis scored two points apiece.

For the game, the Redsides (3-10 overall, 1-2 league) racked up 21 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made good on 6 of 11 free throws.

Birman finished with seven points, and Tuff Wilson and Davis got two points each to follow up Olson and Bailey.

Tate Holmes scored 11 points, Myles Lyon garnered 10 and Bob Nicol ended play with seven points to lead Mitchell-Spray (2-9, 0-3), who totaled 18 field goals, one 3-pointer, and shot 2 of 9 from the free throw line.

SWC had a league matchup at home versus Ione on Saturday and will make a trip to Hood River for a varsity matchup against No. 15-ranked Horizon Christian (8-4, 2-1) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.