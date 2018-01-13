SWC throttles Mitchell, 61-14

The No. 9-ranked South Wasco County Redsides won their fourth straight, third in conference action, by a 61- 14 margin over Ione Friday in girls’ basketball action from Maupin.

SWC started out on runs of 16-3 and 7-3 to go ahead 23-6 at the half, with Allie Noland going for eight points and Jada Myers adding six to spark the rally.

In the third quarter, Jenna Wraught, Noland and Madisen Davis had four points each, and Abby Birman, Myers and Ana Popchock had two points to cap an 18-5 run, extending the lead to 41-11.

A 20-3 fourth-quarter spurt, sparked by a 12-point explosion by Jade McCoy, four by Katy Delco and three from Kyrsten Sprouse, gave SWC its 47-point win.

All told, the Lady Redsides (10-3 overall, 3-0 league) hit for 26 field goals and shot 9 of 18 from the free throw line.

McCoy led the team with 12 points, Myers added eight, Davis and Birman were good for six apiece, and Wraught tallied five points.

Melody Holmes posted nine points, and both Maria Vargas and Noha El Gana drilled a basket each to lead a Mitchell-Spray (5-6, 0-3) squad that finished with five field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 2 of 4 from the line.

After Saturday’s home game against Ione, South Wasco County, now in sole possession of first place, hits the road for another league tussle versus third-place Horizon Christian at 6 p.m. Tuesday.