Blue Zones kickoff Friday

The free kickoff celebration of the Blue Zones Project wellness initiative, set for this Friday, Jan. 19, will feature Zumba and yoga demonstrations, free massages and healthy cooking demonstrations.

Free childcare is available at the celebration, which runs from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium, 323 E. 4th St. in The Dalles.

The Dalles was chosen to be a Blue Zone Project demonstration community last spring. The three-year community-led project seeks to make the healthier choice the easier choice, from restaurant menus to grocery shopping to getting around town.

The event is open to anyone interested in making well-being a priority for themselves and their family in the new year, a press release from Blue Zones stated.

“Community leaders and volunteers have worked hard over the last several months to help prepare for this official launch of Blue Zones Project in our community,” said Leticia Valle, Blue Zones Project community program manager.

“We hope individuals and families will join us to learn and experience how we can all live longer and healthier,” she said.

The project is “designed to make healthy choices easier through permanent changes to a city’s environment, policy and social networks,” an earlier press release stated.

Goals are lower health care costs, reduced chronic illness, boosting productivity and increasing civic engagement.

Blue Zones was the name given by a National Geographic team to a handful of areas around the globe where more people lived to 100 than anywhere else in the world.

The residents were found to have nine lifestyle characteristics in common, ranging from eating well and being active to having a life purpose, connection to a faith community and strong social outlets.

“By focusing on helping change the settings where people spend most of their time, we can make healthy choices easier, and together we can make The Dalles an even better place to live, work, learn, pray and play,” Valle said.

Attendees at the kickoff will receive complimentary water bottles, t-shirts and a chance to win prizes. There will also be tasty food samples available.

The event will highlight the opportunities available to residents to boost their well-being through engagement in Blue Zones Project and will feature Nick Buettner, longevity expert and Blue Zones community and corporate program director.

Other speakers at the event will be Valle, Peggy Maguire, president and CEO of Cambia Health Foundation, a funder of the Blue Zones Project.

The Blue Zones program costs $833,000 a year for three years. Participating communities must contribute $200,000 the first year and $300,000 a year for the final two years. Over the three years, Cambia Health Foundation contributes $1,699,000. The total three-year project cost is $2.5 million. The money goes toward a variety of tasks, including community well-being assessments, a local website, strategic planning, extensive marketing and community engagement, and access to national experts in food, tobacco and built-environment policy. The program also pays for four locally-hired staff.

Blue Zones has already done a baseline wellness survey of the community, and had the nation’s top walkability and bikeability expert, Dan Burden, make a visit to The Dalles for an evaluation. He is a pioneer in people-first urban planning.