DePriest Spaghetti Feed to benefit family

Helping a family in need is not often as easy as eating spaghetti, but it will be this Friday at the Jerri Walker DePriest (JWD) Memorial Endowment Fund’s annual Spaghetti Feed, a benefit that will raise money for the Gibson family.

Holly Gibson, a kindergarten teacher at Dufur School, no sooner got back from maternity leave than found out one of her four-month-old twins, Jase, had a rare type of cancer called neuroblastoma.

While Jase’s twin sister, Violet, is healthy, Jase has a tumor in his chest about the size of his heart.

The tumor is surrounded by vital organs, so doctors are unable to surgically remove it; and Jase is scheduled to start cancer treatment at Doernbecher’s Children’s Hospital within the next week or so.

All funds from the Spaghetti Feed and the associated silent auction will go to Holly and her husband, James, to help cover their costs.

Tickets are sold at the door and are $8 for adults, $5 for students and free for children five and under.

In addition, the JWD fund will raffle off a rifle donated by Hage Electric, valued at $639. Tickets for the raffle cost $20 each and are available for purchase at the event, as well as at Hage Electric and through some of the event’s volunteers in advance. The raffle money, as well as all Dufur School’s athletic ticket and concession sales next week, will go to the Gibsons.

The event will take place at Dufur School on Friday, Jan. 19, from 4-8 p.m.

For those unable to attend or who simply want to donate to the family, Dufur School will accept checks made out to the school with the note “Jase’s Fight” or “Gibson Family.” Donations are also accepted through the GoFundMe campaign “Jase’s Fight.”

The JWD Memorial Endowment Fund, named in honor of a Dufur community activist, is most known for its dinner auction every fall that raises money to support graduating Dufur High School seniors.

The funds raised from the Spaghetti Feed also often go to Dufur’s graduates, but occasionally, as in this case, the funds will be given to a local family.

For more information on the Gibson family or next Friday’s event, visit the Jerri Walker DePriest Endowment Fund’s page on Facebook or the fund’s website at www.dufur.k12.or.us/Page/127.