Huskies use attack mode to subdue the Rangers

MORO – With only a one-game lead over Horizon Christian and Condon-Wheeler, the Sherman Huskies had little margin for error entering Tuesday’s Big Sky Conference showdown versus the Dufur Rangers.

The No. 2-ranked Huskies peppered the Rangers with stifling defense and unbridled energy for a 22-2 opening-quarter onslaught in a 68-37 home triumph.

In that first period, Jacob Justesen spearheaded the charge with eight points, Treve and Luke Martin added four points each and the trio of Reese Blake, Keenan Coles and Makoa Whitaker notched two points apiece.

Only Tanner Masterson was able to make a field goal in the Rangers’ first quarter performance.

Sherman outscored Dufur on outputs of 12-11 and 12-7 through the second and third quarters, with the Huskies taking a 46-20 cushion into the final period.

That fourth quarter featured 15 field goals, eight free throws and a combined 39 points, with the Huskies finishing play on a 22-17 spurt.

Dufur (4-10 overall, 1-4 league) totaled 14 field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 7 of 14 on free throw attempts, as Masterson scored a team-leading nine points, none in the second half, and he was followed by eight from Trey Darden, seven from Jackie Culps and four points out of Curtis Crawford.

Justesen hit for 23 points, Treve Martin reeled off 13, Luke Martin checked in with 12, Whitaker tallied eight and Tyler Jones tacked on six points, all in the fourth quarter, to lead the Huskies (13-1, 5-0), who dropped 30 field goals, four 3-pointers, and converted 4 of 8 free throws.

Sherman, now with a season-best nine-game winning streak, hosts Horizon Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and then hits the road to Ione for a league contest at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Dufur, which is riding a string of six losses in the past seven games, hosts SWC at 7:30 p.m. Friday.