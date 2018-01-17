Huskies win eighth straight

The No. 2-ranked Sherman Huskies traveled to Arlington this past Saturday and won their eighth straight game by a 56-41 margin in Big Sky Conference boys’ hoops action at Arlington High School.

The Huskies (12-1 overall, 4-0 league) enjoyed a 20-5 lead after one quarter and wrapped up a 20-7 second-quarter spurt to go out in front 40-12 at the break.

Leading the Huskies was Jacob Justesen, who tallied 25 points, 16 in the first half; and Treve Martin and Keenan Coles went for 10 points each, and Luke Martin had eight points as the team sank 23 field goals, three 3-pointers, and went 7 of 14 from the line.

Arlington (6-7, 2-2) made 13 field goals, three 3-pointers, and shot 12 of 17 from the line, with 20 points by Wesley Goad, eight from Brett Troutman and six out of Thomas Evans.

Following tonight’s game, Sherman hosts No. 16 Horizon Christian (9-4, 3-1) at 7:30 p.m. Friday.