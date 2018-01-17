Lady Hawks stave off a Storm comeback

Spencer Hurley had a golden opportunity to give the Summit Storm a comeback win.

Summit trailed by double digits through the second and third quarters, and still managed to scratch and claw their way back into contention, as Hurley was sent to the free throw line with less than 10 seconds left in regulation, and her team trailing by one point.

The sophomore settled in for her shots, but had to cancel out the noise and cheers made by a raucous TD student section, led by members of the Riverhawk boys’ basketball team.

Hurley missed both free throws, and following two TD misses from the line on the other end, a last-ditch shot from past halfcourt did not come close to hitting its mark, giving the Riverhawks a 44-43 victory Tuesday at Kurtz Gym.

It was a nice turnaround for a TD squad that has lost four of their eight games by six points or fewer.

“We were 0 for 10 from the free throw line in the second half, but we still managed to rebound and play good enough defense to maintain our lead and win.,” TD coach Brian Stevens said. “That is effort. From the start of the game until the end, the effort was there on every single play.”

After taking a 10-8 lead through one quarter, the Riverhawks steadily began to gain momentum with a 20-11 second-quarter run and an 8-6 output in the third period to go ahead, 38-25, with one quarter left.

Summit hit five fourth-quarter field goals, four 3-pointers, and shot 2 of 6 from the line, while The Dalles drummed up baskets by Kilee Hoylman, Bailey LeBreton and Jodi Thomasian.

“It was intense toward the end, but we knew we just needed to make the plays, get the stops and do everything they could to win,” TD guard Jenna Miller said. “Our main thing is keeping our heads in it the whole game. We are a strong team and we just have to believe that and pull together. It is important to stay positive, not get our heads down and keep fighting all the time.”

The Riverhawk trio of Paulina Finn, Thomasian and LeBreton finished with 10 points apiece, Hoylman tacked on six, and both Miller and Lauryn Belanger added four points.

TD (6-8 overall) had 19 field goals and shot 6 of 18 from the line, 6 of 8 in the first half.

No. 24 Summit (4-8) totaled 15 field goals, five 3-pointers, and converted on 8 of 19 free throws, 4 for 10 in the second half.

Neibauer dropped 11 points, Hurley scored nine, and the tandem of West and Healy Bledsoe chipped in seven points each.

With league play starting up at 7 p.m. Friday versus Hermiston at Kurtz Gym, Stevens said this is the perfect win for the Riverhawks.

“We have Hermiston up next and we know that is tougher task,” Stevens said. “Our girls know they have their work cut out for them, and they know they must start making free throws and keep being competitive to give us a chance. I am looking forward to this, because if we can compete, that’ll give the girls a ton of confidence.”