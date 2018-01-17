Late-game surge vaults Sherman to second place Huskies go on a 13-4 fourth-quarter run to defeat Dufur

MORO – Once the calendar turned to January and a new year, the Sherman Huskies have been a roll with four wins in their past five contests.

Tuesday in Moro, the backcourt tandem of Desiree Winslow and Kiersten Casper combined for 31 points, and the Sherman Huskies used a 29-19 second-half run to defeat Dufur by a 49-39 final margin Tuesday to vault into second place in the Big Sky Conference standings.

Both teams fought to a 20-all draw through the first half, and the Huskies inched ahead in the third quarter with a 16-15 output to make it a 36-35 lead.

In the final period, Winslow scored four points, Casper added three free throws, and Jaelyn Justesen, Makayla Macnab and Sammie Lepinski added two points apiece to cap a 13-4 spurt.

The Lady Rangers were held without a field goal in the fourth quarter, and made 4 of 6 free throws, two by Katie Beal and one apiece from Chloe Beeson and Mikayla Kelly.

For the Huskies (6-7 overall, 4-1 league), Winslow scored 20 points, Casper added 11, Justesen had seven, and Makayla Macnab notched five points.

The team sank 16 field goals, two 3-pointers, and shot 15 of 30 on free throw attempts, 12 of 18 in the second half.

Dufur (7-7, 3-2) totaled 16 field goals and made good on 7 of 11 free throws, with Kelly and Kierstin White scoring nine points each.

Jessica Brown hit for eight points, Chloe Beeson tacked on five, and Zoe Hester ended with four points.

At 6 p.m. Friday, Sherman hosts Horizon Christian (6-8, 3-2) in a league tussle, looking to stay ahead of the Hawks.

Dufur, now tied for third place with Horizon, hosts first-place South Wasco County at 6 p.m. Friday.