Letter to the Editor: Plan not a good deal

To the editor:

The recent $1.5 trillion dollar Republican tax bill passed by Congress will contribute to more of the wealth inequality we see taking place in this country. Some of the losers will be those business owners and residents who pay state and local taxes which are no longer deductible, and sick people with medical expenses no longer deductible.

The basic premise of this bill transfers more of the wealth in this country to the wealthiest among us who already have an obscene amount. Here is the state of the world’s inequality. Facts: The world’s population has amassed 250 trillion dollars.

The top 1 percent of the wealthiest people own 50 percent of the world’s wealth; 123,800 people in the world have 50 million dollars or more in assets; 71 percent of the world’s population have a net worth of less than $10,000. In our country, according to USA Today, Bill Gates is the richest among us having 86 billion dollars of wealth. In comparison, if a middle class wage earner accumulated $70,000 a year and saved all of it each year, not including any interest calculations, that same amount would take about 1.2 million years to achieve. It would take that same wage earner 50,000 years to save an amount equal to the president’s estimated wealth of $3.5 billion.

The Dalles Chronicle has recently published two articles in which our Representative Greg Walden is given opportunities to talk up the Republican tax plan. Praising this bill, he said one part of this bill would lower costs for small Breweries. The excise tax on a barrel of beer would be cut in half from $7 to $3.50. If a local company made 1,000 barrels of beer that would mean a savings of about $3,500. What Walden did not mention is that this portion of the bill expires at the end of 2019, just two years from now. The tax advantage for small businesses (from 12 percent to 9 percent) are limited to the ﬁrst $37,500 of earnings. In comparison to the break big businesses receive, small businesses are being tossed crumbs. The big business tax rate will fall from 35 percent to just 21 percent, the biggest one-time rate cut in U.S. history for the nation’s largest companies. This tax break is permanent. When I look deeper into endorsement of this bill it does not seem to be a great deal for the American people.

John Nelson

The Dalles