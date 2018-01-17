Letter to the Editor: Please tell back story

To the editor:

Could you report on the backstory of Greg Weldon’s progress report recently received by Oregonians? For instance, in looking into his taking credit for the Brownfields Program, yes, Google did erect an architectural monstrosity last year, but they’ve been at it for the last decade. This reclamation program goes back to at least 2002 and Trump’s budget for 2017 slashed EPA funding by 30 percent, which would bankrupt any other business. So how is Mr Walden or this Administration getting credit? I would be interested in an itemized account of the two- page list of accomplishments.

Dottie Layer

The Dalles