New wolves confirmed in county

At least two wolves are using an area in southern Wasco County, marking the first time multiple wolves have been confirmed in the northern portion of Oregon’s Cascade Mountains since they began returning to Oregon this century, according to a report Tuesday from Oregon Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Wildlife Service.

The wolves were documented on the White River Wildlife Area and Mt Hood National Forest, located west of Wamic, and have also been observed on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, southeast of Maupin.

Several wolves are known to have dispersed through Wasco County in the past few years. A single wolf was documented in the White River Unit in December 2013. In May 2015, a wolf from the Imnaha pack travelled through the area to Klamath County. Later in 2015, a single wolf was documented in the county.

Wolves anywhere in Oregon west of Highways 395-78-95 (see map) are protected by the federal Endangered Species Act, so U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is the lead management agency.

Additional information about Oregon’s wolf population will be available in March, after ODFW completes its annual winter surveys and minimum population count.