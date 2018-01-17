No. 10 Redsides stay hot for fifth straight triumph Birman, Davis combine for 29 points in 56-26 win

MAUPIN – The No. 10 South Wasco County Redsides attacked Ione with reckless abandon in a 19-2 opening-quarter run and rode that huge lead to a 56-26 win over Ione Saturday in a girls’ basketball matchup in Maupin.

Ahead by a 28-11 score at the half, the Lady Redsides would add runs of 10-7 and 18-8 for their fifth straight victory. Abby Birman rattled of 21 points, Madisen Davis had eight, Allie Noland and Katy Delco ended with six apiece, and Jenna Wraught notched five points for the Redsides, who tallied 23 field goals, four 3-pointers, and shot 6 of 10 from the line.

Morgan Orem and Jessica Medina paced the Cardinals with seven points each, and Maggie Flynn chipped in six.

Ione (2-11 overall, 1-2 league) hit 11 field goals, one 3-pointers, and made 3 of 13 free throws.

SWC (11-3, 4-0) has a road game at Horizon Christian tonight, and then travels to Dufur for a 6 p.m. contest on Friday.