Quick start aids TD in its win over Mac-Hi Riverhawks surpass last year’s overall victory total

Last season, The Dalles boys’ basketball team didn’t win its seventh game until Feb. 24, a 58-55 win over Ridgeview.

Monday, in a varsity contest at home versus 4A Mac-Hi, the No. 18 Riverhawks came out strong for a 32-12 halftime lead and cruised to a 49-31 triumph over the Pioneers at Kurtz Gym, surpassing last year’s overall victory total, and matching their non-league wins from the previous two years combined.

In their first half offensive onslaught, Henry Lee racked up eight points, the duo of Dalles Seufalemua and Jacob Hernandez added seven points each, and Dakota Murr went for six points to cap runs of 18-8 and 14-4.

TD (8-6 overall) added a 12-8 third-quarter flurry, as four different players hit the scoresheet, led by Hernandez’s five points and Lee’s three points. Murr and Jack Bonham chipped in a field goal apiece, which made the lead, 44-20, with one quarter left to play.

The Hawks finished with 19 field goals, three 3-pointers and shot 8 of 12 from the line.

Hernandez scored 12 points, Lee had 11, Murr notched 10, Seufalemua ended up with seven, and both Josh Nisbet and Bonham tacked on three-point efforts.

Mac-Hi (10-7), out of Milton-Freewater, hit on five first-half baskets and wound up with 12 field goals, three 3-pointers, and went 4 of 11 on free throws; with Zach Hodgen scoring a team-high eight points, Luis Garcia reeling off six and Alexis Pio finishing with five points.

In Tuesday’s home loss against Redmond, Hernandez, Nisbet and Murr combined for 50 points and The Dalles stormed back to even the score early in the fourth quarter, but the Panthers made 7 of 10 fourth-quarter free throw attempts to lock down a 61-55 victory.

TD trailed 32-25 at the half and the Riverhawks used a 17-13 third-quarter output to get to within a 45-42 deficit entering the final period.

Hernandez made good on 19 points, Nisbet had 17, and Murr notched 14, seven in the second half on three field goals.

The Dalles totaled 20 field goals, seven 3-pointers, and went 8 of 10 from the lines, while Redmond dropped 21 field goals, 11 3-pointers, and was 8 of 12 on free throws, all in the second half.

Dylan Moss and Josh Hair led the 5A Panthers (6-8) with 15 points each, and Dylan Taylor added 14 points.

Up next, The Dalles starts Columbia River Conference play at 7 p.m. Friday versus Hermiston (4-9).