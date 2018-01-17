Rangers tied for second in league

Don’t look now, but the Dufur Rangers are on a roll with a three-game winning streak to move into a three-way tie for second place in the Big Sky Conference after a 52-38 road victory at Condon on Saturday.

The Lady Rangers led 21-18 at the half, and broke open that slim cushion with runs of 16-12 and 15-8 to put the Knights away.

Chloe Beeson netted a team-leading 13 points, Alexus Outlaw added 11, both Zoe Hester and Raymona Meanus had eight points apiece, and Kierstin White had six points.

In all, the Rangers tallied 20 field goals, two 3-pointers, and went 10 of 20 from the free throw line.

Condon-Wheeler (2-13 overall, 2-3 league) finished with 13 field goals and 12 of 27 free throw tries.

Annika Reitmann posted 16 points, seven in the second half, to lead the Knights.

She was followed up by Alyssa Carnine’s 13 points and Katie Jaeger’s five points.

Dufur (7-6, 3-1) hosts South Wasco County at 6 p.m. Friday.