For the Record for January 16, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Tuesday January 16, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

Crew responded to the 1500 block of East 11th Street Thursday when a homeowner noticed a possible electrical burning around the light switch in his daughter’s room. Nothing showing upon arrival, but slight electrical smell in the home. Advised to leave the breaker off until an electrician could come check it out.

Crew responded Friday evening to the Taco Bell in the 1500 block of West Sixth Street on reports of a natural gas leak, potentially back by the water heater. The restaurant was evacuated and no smoke or fire were visible upon arrival. Manager said they have been having problems with the water heater and the gas company had been contacted. Crew did a walkthrough of the scene and were unable to detect gas, turned scene over to the gas company.

Crew were dispatched to a chimney fire Friday in the 2400 block of East 14th Place. Homeowner says he was using his fireplace as usual when a neighbor alerted him that the cap was glowing red, so he called 911. Upper chimney and cap were severely overheated upon arrival, no other problems found. Used water extinguisher on fire. Inspected smoke detectors and all found up-to-date. Homeowner advised on chimney liners, proper chimney cleaning and additional smoke detectors.

Personnel responded to seven calls for emergency medical services on Thursday, 10 on Friday, six on Saturday, two on Sunday and four on Monday.

Police Reports

The Dalles City

A caller in the 3200 block of West Seventh Street reported Friday morning his son was throwing stuff around because he was upset for not getting his way. The boy has a history of making threats to hurt the family. Report taken. Mental health counselors

responded.

A caller at West Eighth and Webber reported Friday morning a man picked up a dog by the leash and kicked it. They were gone when police arrived.

Police contacted a transient living on private property at 10th and Cherry Heights Friday morning and told him he was not wanted on the property. He said he understood, and said the camp set up there was not his. A few hours later, the same man and a woman were contacted, and told they have to move. Because they had an extensive camp, they were given until the next day to move.

A caller Friday reported her husband missing from his walk. Officer found him, unresponsive but breathing. He was taken to hospital.

A caller at Sorosis Park reported Friday afternoon an intoxicated man was at the park with a toddler and he was worried he would drive off. An officer contacted the man, but no one saw him driving. He said he wouldn’t drive off. Officer sat in the area for 15 minutes before checking on him again to be sure he wasn’t driving. Officer later saw him and his son walking home.

Parking citation issued to a vehicle Friday afternoon at Ninth and Cherry Heights for parking in a yellow zone and facing the wrong direction.

A caller in the 1500 block of East 10th said her neighbor came over upset, saying the neighbor damaged her own car on the caller’s driveway because of the way the her car was parked. The neighbor demanded the caller’s insurance information, but she refused to provide it. The caller said her own vehicle was parked correctly.

A caller reported Friday afternoon a man walking up Brewery Grade had soiled himself and doesn’t look well, which is not normal for him. Police were unable to locate the man.

A homeless man was told Friday afternoon he was trespassed from a property and gas station at and near the 1200 block of West Sixth Street.

Daniel Lee Green Jr., 51, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the 3000 block of East 10th Street and is accused of fourth-degree domestic assault.

A business in the 1500 block of West Sixth was evacuated Friday evening due to a possible gas leak.

An officer pulled over a driver with a loud exhaust who was revving his motor as the officer passed Friday night. The driver said his vehicle squeaks and he has to do that to make it not squeak. The officer advised the driver he does not have to do that.

An intoxicated man called 911 twice early Saturday morning to report a woman stole his marijuana pipe. He then went to the woman’s house and was pounding on the door. Officers arrived at the house and the man got his weed pipe back and was counseled to not go to the woman’s house anymore and was counseled on misuse of 911.

A caller in the 3100 block of West Sixth Street reported Saturday morning the door of a business was busted in and drawers were all turned out and everything was on the floor. An iPad and drill were stolen. Report taken.

A caller in the 1400 block of East 15th Street reported Saturday morning a relative threatened to hit her if she called the cops. She said she doesn’t feel safe, and that the relative wants her to move out but she has no place to go. She was told law enforcement could not help her with her issue. She was told to seek subsidized housing but she said the wait list is over a year long.

A caller in the 700 block of Veterans Driver reported Saturday morning receiving numerous complaints about an employee who keeps parking in handicapped parking spot. They wanted him cited since he’s been warned previously. The man was counseled and his vehicle moved.

A caller in the 1300 block of East 14th Street reported Saturday afternoon a chicken named Lucille was missing.

A caller in the 500 block of West Ninth reported a possible vehicle fire Saturday evening. It was melted plastic only. The battery was unplugged and officers pushed vehicle to side of road.

Jeremy Michael Loffler, 38, The Dalles, was arrested early Sunday morning during a traffic stop in the 500 block of Mt. Hood St. and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A caller in the 1400 block of West Sixth reported Sunday afternoon her husband was rear-ended when he stopped for a pedestrian and the car behind him ran into him. The front vehicle had no damage other than scraped paint on trailer hitch, the rear car had to be towed.

A car at 10th and Cherry Heights Sunday evening was marked as abandoned and a warning was posted for being “parked for sale.”

A caller reported Sunday evening he was driving home from hospital when his car was hit by someone with enough force to cause his airbag to deploy and heavy damage was sustained to driver side door. He did not have information on the other driver or their vehicle.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Wamic Friday evening on a report of a domestic dispute. Female caller reported she was staying with her ex-husband and they were involved in an argument. The male half supposedly put a bullet in his rifle during the altercation and fled the home. A report was taken.

Steven Earl Baldwin, 68, The Dalles, was arrested Friday evening during a traffic stop in the 80000 block of Ross Road and is accused of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

A dog bite report was taken Monday morning from the 3600 block of Fifteenmile Road. The incident is under investigation.

Oregon State Police

John Edward Crisman, 21, Seattle, Wash., was arrested Friday evening near Interstate 84 eastbound, milepost 105 and is accused of second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree disorderly conduct.

William Dean Goss, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Sunday afternoon at Knebel Springs Campground on a warrant for post-prison violations.

Sherman County

Andrew Martinez, 38, Redlands, Calif., was arrested Friday evening in Biggs Junction and is accused of second-degree criminal mischief.

Gilliam County

Sarah Elisabeth Beard, 37, Portland, was arrested Saturday afternoon during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 westbound, milepost 137 on warrants for post-prison violations and failure to appear.

Kenneth Wayne Hyde, 39, Prineville, was arrested Saturday evening in Rufus and is accused of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and unlawful entry into a motor vehicle.