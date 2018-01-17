For the Record for January 17, 2018

Wednesday January 17, 2018

Police reports

The Dalles Police

A caller reported Sunday evening her husband who lives out of state was saying he was coming to Oregon to kill her and take their girls. An officer called the husband and warned him about telephonic harassment. He was told he would be arrested if he came to the property where the caller was. He said he understood.

A caller in the 500 block of Mt. Hood reported early Monday a person who was previously trespassed came back inside for a bit, but left again.

A caller in the 300 block of West third reported Monday morning someone pulled three plants out of a planter, tossing two of the three on the ground and leaving a beer can behind. He said he would review video later.

Derrick Andrew Ellis, 26, The Dalles, was arrested Monday morning in the 100 block of West 13th Street on a warrant for probation violation.

A found property report was taken Monday morning from the 2800 block of West 7th Street after a caller found a bicycle in the area. The bike was taken to impound.

Alexandra Elina Rendon, 32, The Dalles, was arrested Monday afternoon in the 2800 block of West 7th Street on a warrant for parole violation.

A telephonic harassment report was taken Monday evening from the 1000 block of Pomona Street after a victim reported a male suspect was continuing to text her after being told not to. The incident is under investigation.

William Raymond Carlson Jr., 50, The Dalles, was arrested Monday evening during a traffic stop near West 7th and Snipes streets and is accused of driving while suspended.

Richard Leon Schroeder, 34, The Dalles, was arrested early Tuesday morning near West 9th and Walnut streets on a warrant for probation violation and two counts of post-prison violations.

A caller in the 200 block of East Second Street reported Tuesday morning a customer was being distruptive. Police escorted the man out of the premises and told he was trespassed.

A caller in the 300 block of East 8th Street reported Tuesday morning a man came into a woman’s house, then left when she yelled at him. The man thought he was looking for the woman’s daughter. Luis Francisco Cardenas Moran, 22, The Dalles, was later arrested for first-degree burglary and lodged at the jail.

A caller in the 200 block of Terminal Avenue reported Tuesday morning an orange vehicle was doing at least 60 mph down the road. Police found the vehicle and warned the driver.

A caller in the 900 block of Court Street reported Tuesday evening her son spit food in her face and knocked her down. Officers tried to talk to the son, who had left, but could not find him at several locations they checked.

A caller in the 2800 block of West 8th reported Tuesday evening a man tried to come in through a window after being told not to come back to the house.

A nurse at the hospital reported Tuesday evening an uncooperative and restrained patient was being unruly. Officers responded and the man was making threats to hospital staff and said he wanted to leave. Restraints were removed and he collapsed on the floor. Medical staff then began treating him again.

An officer stopped two pedestrians at Third and Court who appeared to be arguing and pushing each other’s hands away early Wednesday. They advised everything was ok and they were attempting to swing dance and were intoxicated.

An officer saw a person pulling another person from the middle of the road early Wednesday at East Seventh and Washington. One person said the other was intoxicated and wanted to walk in the road so she wouldn’t trip on the sidewalk. The intoxicated person was so drunk she couldn’t spell her last name.

Wasco County Sheriff

Deputy responded to the 6700 block of Eightmile Road when a woman claimed someone had stolen her grandma’s high heels, also claimed she had a brain issue and was seeking medical help. Woman became increasingly upset on the phone. Deputy made contact to discuss possible telephonic harassment and problematic Facebook posts.

Caller requested an extra patrol in the 6700 block of Eightmile Road early Tuesday because a vehicle supposedly stopped in front of her house and now her kitten is missing. Logged for info.

Deputy responded Tuesday morning to a non-injury accident on Highway 197 at the top of Tygh Ridge. A flatbed lost traction, hit a guardrail and dumped a load of firewood onto the highway. ODOT advised and firewood cleaned up.

A criminal mischief/vandalism report was taken Tuesday when a woman reported that her ex-boyfriend, who she had argued with the night before, had done $10,000 worth of damage to clothing and the interior of her residence in the 2000 block of State Road.

A woman reported Tuesday that she had been contacted by an inmate at NORCOR claiming that another inmate was blackmailing him for money, said it was not safe for him to be seen talking to a guard and asked her to report the issue.

Matthew Stephen Phillips, 25, The Dalles, was committed Tuesday on a drug court sanction.

Deputy responded to reports of a homeless man causing a disruption in Maupin Market on Tuesday. Was asked to leave but a comment about ‘hanging around’ made the caller uncomfortable. Was found sleeping in the alcove of Maupin School and asked to move along. He complied. Logged for info.

Deputy responded to reports Tuesday night of debris in the southbound lane of Cherry Heights. Located three old air conditioners in the ditch on the north side of the road, road department asked to remove them.

Deputy advised of a mini-bike wreck on private property in the 300 block of South Mary B Road. Grandmother reported her grandson had wrecked the bike and hurt his leg, unsure if he would need medical attention. Logged for info.

Codie Rose Valdez, 25, was arrested Wednesday and is accused of third-degree criminal mischief.

Diamond Paul Tewee, 38, was arrested Wednesday and is accused of driving while suspended or revoked.