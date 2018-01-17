Redside defense is setting the trend

During their six-game winning streak, the South Wasco County Redsides have surrendered 27 points a contest, 10 points below their season average.

That defense trend continued in Tuesday’s road matchup versus Horizon Christian, as the Lady Redsides held the Hawks to nine field goals, four in the second half, and 24 turnovers in a 56-27 girls’ hoops win in Hood River.

SWC was clinging to a 21-16 halftime advantage, but turned on the afterburners to start the second half, using a 22-4 run to put Horizon Christian away, extending the lead to 43-20.

As part of that flurry, Abby Birman and Jade McCoy dropped five points, and both Allie Noland and Madisen Davis tallied four points.

SWC (12-3 overall, 5-0 league) had nine players sink 23 field goals, three 3-pointers, and added a 7 of 11 split on free throws.

Birman had 13 points, Kiana Moody finished with 10 points, Katy Delco notched six, and both Jada Myers and McCoy chipped in five points apiece.

Horizon’s Kaitlin Wenz led with 14 points, seven in the second half, Marena Decker added five, and teammates Fiona Marsalis and Alexis Ruiz were good for four points each as the Hawks (6-8, 3-2) also shot 7 of 12 from the lin, to go with their nine field goals.

With Tuesday’s win, No. 10 SWC is now 11-0 when allowing 40 points or fewer to an opponent.

The Redsides look to continue that streak at 6 p.m. Friday on the road against the Dufur Rangers.