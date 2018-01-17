Sherman girls dominate, 65-24

The Sherman defense continued its lockdown play, and the duo of Desiree Winslow and Makayla Macnab combined for 34 points to help give the Huskies a 65-24 romp over Arlington in Saturday’s girls’ basketball game in Arlington.

Sherman led 19-3 after the first period and held the Lady Honkers to just eight field goals for the game.

Winslow led the Huskies with 20 points and Macnab tacked on 14, as the team hit 28 field goals and went 3 of 10 from the free throw line.

Also for Sherman (5-7 overall, 3-1 league), Sammie Lepinski, Kiersten Casper and Jaelyn Justesen ended up with eight points apiece.

For Arlington (1-6, 0-4), Sara Grady had 10 points, Hannah Davidson went off for eight, and Yawnah Brown notched five points.