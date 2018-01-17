SWC boys take loss at Horizon

Derek Johnston drilled four first-half 3-pointers and the No. 16-ranked Horizon Christian Hawks won their fourth game in a row, 51-28, over the South Wasco County Redsides Tuesday in boys’ basketball action in Hood River.

With Johnston’s shooting touch, the Hawks jumped ahead 15-6 through the first quarter, and then tallied a 12-10 second-quarter output to go ahead 27-16 at the half.

Out in front by 11 points to start the third period, Horizon put the finishing touches on a victory with a 16-8 spurt, which expanded the lead to 43-24.

Horizon Christian (10-4 overall, 4-1 league) reeled off 21 field goals, six 3-pointers, and converted 3 of 8 free throws.

Johnston posted 16 points, Caleb Lingel contributed 12, and Bailey Holste added eight points to pace the Hawk offense.

The Redsides (3-12, 1-4) had one of their lowest turnover outputs of the year with 22, and racked up 10 field goals, two 3-pointers, and made 6 of 10 from the free throw line.

Garrett Olson had 17 points, to go with nine rebounds and three steals, Kal Bailey scored four points and both Ben Birman and Steven Wells went for three points each.

After Friday’s Dufur tilt, the Redsides host fourth-place Arlington (6-7, 2-2) at 5:30 p.m. Saturday from Maupin.