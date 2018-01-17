SWC squanders away possible victory versus Ione Turnovers and lack of rebounds leads to a 52-50 loss

MAUPIN – The South Wasco County Redsides appeared headed to a home win and a fourth-place tie in the Big Sky Conference up by four points with 40 seconds left in regulation, but the Ione Cardinals forced turnovers, pulled down key rebounds and hit the big baskets to snatch a 52-50 overtime comeback win Saturday in Maupin.

Down 47-45 in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals, who trailed by as much as 10 points in the second half, put back a rebound on a free throw attempt to tie the score, and with four seconds left, the Redsides were unable to get a shot off as the buzzer rang.

In the extra session, Ione (3-10 overall, 1-2 league) held a two-point lead with time running out, and SWC had possession.

Freshman post Garrett Olson, however, had his game-tying turnaround jumper rim out, giving Ione its first league victory and vault into fifth place.

The Redsides (3-11, 1-3) wound up with 21 field goals, five 3-pointers, and went 3 of 7 on free throws.

Olson had 21 points, 10 rebounds and five steals, Ben Birman tacked on 12 points, and Kal Bailey reeled off 11 points.

Tanner Davis added two points and five steals, and Tuff Wilson picked up four points and four steals.

All told for the Cardinals, Wyatt McNary hit for 34 points, and Jacob Heideman had nine points, with the team totaling 23 field goals, three 3-pointers, and a three for nine effort from the line.

SWC was in Hood River tonight for a league game at Horizon, and then heads to Dufur at 7:30 p.m. Friday.