TD Chamber ‘pulls out the stops’ Thursday

The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce will pull out all the stops this week as it hosts the annual Distinguished Citizens Award Banquet, an honored community tradition that recognizes individuals and businesses “who go the extra mile to help out in any way they can and never ask for anything in return.”

The theme this year is a Hollywood-style “roll out the red carpet,” in honor of the Granada Theater’s reopening last year.

Chamber members submitted their nominations for this year’s awards in early December and the winners will be announced at the banquet, which takes place Thursday from 5:30 to 9 .m. at the Fort Dalles Readiness Center.

“It’s an amazing event just to watch and see people who have had such an impact on the community” said Lisa Farquharson, president and CEO of the chamber. “It just reminds us what a great community we have.”

Awards are presented in the following eight categories: Business of the Year, Outstanding Agricultural Achievement, Outstanding Woman, Outstanding Man, Outstanding Youth, Outstanding Volunteer, Outstanding First Responder, Outstanding Educator.

Last year’s winners included Helping Hands Home Care district manager Mary Gailley for Outstanding Woman, NAPA Auto Parts owner Chuck Covery for Outstanding Man, Centerpointe Bank as Business of the Year, retired educator Rose Brown for Outstanding Volunteer, Dallesport Fire Department chief Rhet Howard for Outstanding First Responder, then The Dalles High School senior Rebecca Stiles for Outstanding Student, St. Mary’s Academy third-grade teacher Joan North for Outstanding Educator, and Bryce Molesworh for Outstanding Agricultural Achievement.

The chamber has already sold over 200 tickets to this year’s event and expects a great turnout.

All tickets can be purchased in person at the chamber office at 404 West Second Street, or by phone at 541-296-2231, and will be available until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Individual tickets cost $40 each while a sponsored table, which include marketing gifts and extra wine, costs $500.