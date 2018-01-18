The Dalles police ready to Rumble(r)

Police lights and sirens sometimes have trouble gaining the attention of today’s distracted drivers. Enter the ultimate un-distractor: the Rumbler.

The Rumbler is a low-frequency addition to a regular siren, and it is not only heard, but felt. Two new Ford Explorers bought by The Dalles Police Department have the Rumbler, and by late summer, it is anticipated the rest of the police fleet will have Rumblers too, said Police Capt. Jamie Carrico.

The sound emitted by the Rumbler “is actually quieter than a regular siren,” Carrico said, but because it is at a lower frequency, the tone penetrates hard surfaces like doors and windows.

It also penetrates the music that may be blasting in your car or earbuds.

Carrico recounted his reaction the first time he heard a Rumbler when he was in New York City: “What the heck?”

Rumblers are marketed as an “intersection-clearing” tool – that dangerous time when emergency vehicles have to potentially drive against oncoming traffic – and when the regular siren is activated, an officer can tap on the horn to activate a short burst from the Rumbler.

Anyone whose home or office is near an intersection has perhaps by now felt the otherworldly effects of the Rumbler.

Carrico said officers like it. “They’re getting good reactions when they have to use it. It’s an intermittent tone purposely done by the officer at certain times when needed.”

“Because of all the distractions these days there’s a lot more ambient noise now I think,” Carrico said.

Officer Jeremy Dutton is assigned to one of the patrol cars fitted with the Rumbler. “It’s nice because a lot of people don’t pay attention to what’s going on, and this gets their attention.”

Reactions are “what’s that?” he said. “And they don’t even expect that it’s just a police car.”

The Rumbler’s low-frequency tone, is in the range of 180 to 360 hertz (between the 33rd and the 46th key on a standard piano keyboard), according to the New York Times.

The Rumbler is actually 10 decibels lower than a regular siren, which translates to half the volume, according to the Times.

The new patrol cars – which cost $18,000 after trading in other vehicles – also have more and brighter lights. In addition to the normal light bar on top of the car, the sides of the patrol car now have four lights on them, and when the tailgate opens up, there are also lights visible on the tailgate.

“There’s lights on the side so people can see it going through intersections. It’s a lot safer – it’s like a Christmas tree,” he said.

He said, “I have noticed when I’m going on calls people are moving over a lot quicker because the lights are so bright, which is really nice for us.”

In police academy, he said, cadets were assigned to drive in a car at 55 mph, keeping their eyes forward, and to raise their hand when they finally noticed a police car approaching with its lights and siren. He and the three others in the car were surprised that when they finally noticed it, the patrol car was right beside them.

“They were literally right next to you,” he said. “It opens your eyes, because as an officer, you’re like, ‘Why aren’t you getting out of my way?’”