‘Eagle Watch’ is Saturday Watch features eagle events inside and out

The eagles have landed! The Dalles Dam Visitor Center is a popular site for visitors to see bald eagles as they congregate along the Columbia River to feed during their winter migration.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers park rangers will be on hand this Saturday to help visitors learn about our national bird, watch the raptors in their natural habitat and enjoy interactive educational activities.

Eagle Watch will take place Saturday, Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Corps partners with the U.S. Forest Service and the Rowena Wildlife Clinic to host a variety of fun activities, including live raptor viewing inside the visitor center and eagle watching outside.

Event is free, and the site is accessible to visitors with disabilities. Visitors are encouraged to bring their own scopes, binoculars and cameras.

Throughout January, the visitor center will be open Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., to accommodate visitors and eagle-watchers.

The Dalles Dam Visitor Center is located just north of Interstate 84 at exit 87, then east on Bret Clodfelter Way. In case of inclement weather the event will be rescheduled.

For more information, contact The Dalles Lock & Dam Ranger Office at 541-506-7857 or visit www.nwp.usace.army.mil/Locations/Columbia-River/The-Dalles/.

The Portland District operates three locks and four dams in the Columbia River basin.

Each dam contributes to a system that provides flood risk management, power generation, water quality improvement, irrigation, fish and wildlife habitat and recreation on the Columbia River.