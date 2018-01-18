The Dalles Chronicle Logo

Letter to the Editor: Disgusted

As of Thursday, January 18, 2018

To the editor:

I can’t get over being mad and disgusted regarding the unsportsmanlike bear kill. The Chronicle’s front page article mentioned a 12-year-old girl on her “first big game hunt.”

This hunter education instructor stated: “I have jumped bears out of their bed before.”

Patricia Ward 

The Dalles

