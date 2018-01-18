Letter to the Editor: Disgusted

To the editor:
I can’t get over being mad and disgusted regarding the unsportsmanlike bear kill. The Chronicle’s front page article mentioned a 12-year-old girl on her “first big game hunt.”
This hunter education instructor stated: “I have jumped bears out of their bed before.”
Patricia Ward
The Dalles
