Letter to the Editor: Dog rules

To the editor:

I live in Columbia View Heights and have lived here for over 20 years. When this subdivision was built, a piece of land was set aside to build a fenced park, so the children who live here would have a safe place to play.

A year or so ago, the parks and recreation district decided to allow people to bring their dogs to this park, and they set up some rules for them to follow.

This is the first thing they sign they put up said: Firehouse Park Dog Off-Leash Area, Hours dawn to 9:30 a.m. Dogs MUST be kept on leash all other hours.

This seems pretty clear to me, but most people who bring their dogs to use this park do not pay attention to the rules for its use. People are allowing their dogs to run around, unleashed all hours of the day and night.

The park that was originally built for children to safely play in is now unused by children because dog owners do not follow the rules set for their dogs.

I have seen mothers come to the park to let their children play, and have to leave because dog owners allow their dogs to run loose after 9:30 a.m.

Dogs running at children terrifies them. I have had unleashed dogs rush at me with teeth bared, hair standing on end and barking violently as I walked by the park.

What would happen to a child trying to enter and play there? Probably a good thing mothers are aware and leave to keep their children safe.

I feel we could all enjoy this little park if dog owners would only do what is asked of them and follow the rules that were set up. This would allow both dogs and children to use the park safely.

Some people feel that the rules are only for other people and not for them because they have good dogs who would not hurt anyone. The rules are for all dog owners, regardless of how good you think your dog is.

Please allow us to use this nice little park for the purpose it was built; to allow our children and grandchildren to have a safe place to play. By following the rules that have been set up for your dogs, we can all use and enjoy the park safely.

LeeAnn Stocking

The Dalles