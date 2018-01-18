For the Record for January 18, 2018

Editor's note: All individuals arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Thursday January 18, 2018

Fire

Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue

The agency responded to five calls for emergency medical services on Wednesday and eight calls for emergency medical services and one invalid assist on Tuesday.

Police reports

The Dalles City

An identity theft report was taken Wednesday morning from the 2100 block of West 10th Street.

Police responded to the 2000 block of East 12th Street Wednesday afternoon after a caller reported she came home to an open window and muddy boot prints inside the home. Officer checked the home and no one was inside. Nothing appeared to be missing or disturbed in the home. The incident was logged.

An informational report was taken Wednesday afternoon in the 600 block of West 11th Street after investigating a report of a hazardous house.

Brady Keith Haberman Kinner, 22, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday afternoon in the 100 block of West 4th Street on a warrant for probation violation.

Chance Michael Sendejas, 23, The Dalles, was arrested Wednesday evening in the 1800 block of West 2nd Street and is accused of second-degree disorderly conduct and two counts of probation violation.

A theft report was taken Wednesday evening from the 800 block of Liberty Street after a victim reported some equipment was stolen from his porch.

Wasco County

Deputy responded to Maupin Wednesday morning after a staff member reported that a resident slapped her while she was attempting to calm him down. At the request of the victim the incident was logged per company policy but she did not wish to pursue charges.

Regional Jail

Lori Jean Figenbaum, 57, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for probation violation.

Patrick Ford Smith, 37, The Dalles, was booked and released Friday on a court commitment for harassment.

James Allen Linder, 20, The Dalles, was jailed Friday on a court commitment for first-degree criminal mistreatment.

Hector Daniel Pina Ambrosio, 33, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for harassment.

Edna Louise Whitesell, 47, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for second-degree animal neglect.

Joe Lester Whitesell, 55, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for two counts of second-degree animal neglect.

Jaime Javier Martinez, 26, The Dalles, was jailed Saturday on a court commitment for reckless driving and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Earl Warren Watson, 51, The Dalles, was jailed Monday after turning himself in on a local warrant for three counts of probation violation.

Trevor Patrick Beers, 39, Wasco, was jailed Wednesday on a Sherman County court commitment for unlawful manufacturing of marijuana and felon in possession of a weapon.

Parole & Probation

Tina Marie Linville, 38, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations.

JD Ewing, 27, The Dalles, was arrested Friday afternoon in the community corrections office and is accused of post-prison violations and five counts of probation violation.

Jordan Lyle Fus, 20, The Dalles, was arrested Tuesday and is accused of three counts of probation violation.