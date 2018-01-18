TD places ninth at Beisell Invite

This past Saturday at the Bob Beisell Wrestling Invitational in Forest Grove, the Riverhawks had five wrestlers score top-5 finishes with nine wins, six by pin, led by senior Glenn Breckterfield, who posted a runner-up finish at 145 pounds.

With the performances by Steven Preston, Austin Greene, JR Scott, Michael Parrish and Breckterfield, The Dalles totaled 73 points to lock down a ninth-place outcome.

“It was outstanding. It was a huge win for our program,” TD head coach Paul Beasley said. “We haven’t had a top-10 tournament finish in the 10 years that I have been coaching here. It was just a real gutsy effort. The kids battled through a lot of adversity in what was 15 hours worth of tournament, so I could not be prouder of their efforts.”

Following a first-round bye, Breckterfield (13-6 record) went to work in his 145-pound class and started with an 8-5 decision in the quarterfinals against Rachawn Lee (St. Helens).

In the semifinals, Breckterfield had a closer battle versus Matt Meedom (Beaverton), and the Riverhawk senior came through for a 6-2 decision to move into the championship round against Lakeridge’s Quinn Brink (17-1 record).

Breckterfield could only last 59 seconds, however, as Brink hoisted tournament gold with a pin.

Preston (9-5 record) posted a quarterfinal win in pinfall fashion against Josh Rowden (Canby) at the 1:39 mark, but then lost by pin at 3:01 to Julian Watkins (Madison), which put him in a 138-pound third-place match.

There, Ryan Boucher (Lakeridge) notched a third-round pin (4:34).

At 152 pounds, Greene (7-7 record) also had a victory to secure fourth place, dropping Mason Turpen (Newberg) at the 42-second mark of the first round of the quarterfinals.

With a semifinal berth in hand, Greene ended up losing to Evan Kepner (Beaverton) by fall at 3:21, and in his third-place tussle, the Riverhawk grappler lost by pin in 55 seconds against Cael Matta (South Albany).

If not for one lapse, Scott very well could have been in the running for another tournament championship in the 182-pound bracket, so he had to settle for fourth place.

Scott (15-3 record) defeated Loudyn Reese (Century) by a 10-1 major decision in the quarterfinals to vault to the semifinals versus Jacob Beck (Tigard).

Beck, who had a record of 17-2, trailed by a 12-5 margin in the third round, but he reversed field and scored a pinfall victory at 5:36 to send Scott to the third-and-fourth place match, where he lost by pin at the 3:39 mark to Jonas Crowder (Lakeridge).

Of the Riverhawks’ nine tournament wins, Parrish did much of the heavy lifting with four pinfall victories, three in the first round, to pick up 17 team points and fifth place in the 220-pound bracket.

Parrish (10-4 record) won by fall over Jaran White (Renegade Tigard) at 1:11 to attain a quarterfinal berth, but he wound up losing by pin to Stephen Rue (Canby) at the 3:53 mark of the second round.

Now in the consolation side of the bracket, Parrish won his first bout against Tau Tofaeono (Renegade Century) by second-round pin (2:28), and then he tacked on a pinfall triumph at 52 seconds in a match opposite Augustin Aguas (Renegade Century) to earn a fifth-place match.

Parrish did not take much time in taking care of Julius Jones (Forest Grove), gaining an edge by first-round pin (52 seconds).

Josiah Andersen (2-12 record) lost both of his matches at 132 pounds, the first by second-round pin (3:10) against Nathan Krissorich (Beaverton), and then lost a 9-2 decision versus Matthew LaVoie (St. Helens) in his last match.

Ophath Silaphath (8-11 record) had a tough time at 160 pounds with two consecutive losses.

Silaphath was pinned at 44 seconds in his first match against Braden Baxter (Newberg) and then had his tournament cut short following a 12-4 major decision setback in a tussle against Maverick Rask (St. Helens).

Century took home a tournament championship with 209 points, besting second-place Tigard by 9.5 points (199.5).

Canby (178.5), Beaverton (121.0), Forest Grove (113.0), South Albany (111.0), Lakeridge (95), St. Helens (79), The Dalles (73) and Glencoe (67) made up the top-10 schools in the standings.

“All these tournaments we go to, the schools are bigger and they have more kids to practice with, more kids to enter and more kids to score points,” Beasley said. “So, for us to take seven kids and score ninth place is huge a compliment to the kids. We are getting better. It doesn’t really show in duals, because we can’t compete due to our numbers, but we have not been last in any tournament, and we have improved our place. That is a huge fundamental swing for our program that we can build on.”

In last year’s Special District 4 championships in Hermiston, Breckterfield and Preston each had sixth-place finishes, and Levi Krueger, Andersen, Silaphath and Preston were scholar athletes having a grade point average of 3.2 or higher.

Beasley is hoping to get more athletes on podium, adding that the academic part is just as important.

“We have talked about having that philosophy, about improvement and what is success,” Beasley said. “Success to me, is improving every match, regardless of the outcome. We are not here for outcomes, we are here to get better. In every practice and every match, we must get better. If you are not moving forward, you are drowning. That’s how we practice and that’s how we perform. We just want to get better, incrementally and then we can turn this around.”