Training focuses on mental health

Instructor Julie Larson lectured a class of 15 or so adults, ranging from interested community members to school and medical personnel, on how to help adults experiencing an immediate mental health crisis.

“Don’t touch the person without permission…Rick,” Larson advised, referencing the student’s mistake in an earlier role-play activity. Rick jokingly puts his hands up in the air while his classmates laugh.

These participants spent eight hours at the Pioneer Center in White Salmon last Thursday to earn first aid certifications—not for CPR or first aid, but for mental health first aid.

The course was sponsored through the Klickitat County Health Department, Klickitat-Lyle Against Substance Abuse Coalition (KLASAC) and Our Klickitat.

The training itself is highly interactive, with activities and exercises from an intensive workbook with guided lectures. By the end of the day, the three instructors managing Thursday’s course want participants to know how to confidently implement the action plan ALGEE--an acronym for Assess for risk of suicide/harm, Listen nonjudgmentally, Give reassurance and information, Encourage appropriate professional help, and Encourage self-help and other support strategies.

The action plan is meant to give professionals and community members a simple, effective way to intervene in both an immediate mental health crisis, such as a public breakdown, and non-crisis situations, like approaching a friend who is exhibiting symptoms of a mental illness.

Posters hung up on the classroom walls, made by participants as part of an earlier activity, detailed ways for those with mental illness to support themselves, such as exercise and volunteering, along with a list of possible community members someone could reach out to for help, like a teacher or a support group.

The instructors ran through role-play scenarios and other activities with participants, coaching them on how to recognize different mental illnesses, how to respond to adults experiencing a mental-health crisis, and when to turn to professionals for help. “We take care of our safety first, then take care of the person we’re interacting with,” Larson said to the class.

The class, created and run through the non-profit Mental Health First Aid, teaches participants how to recognize, understand and respond to an individual in a mental-health crisis. The goal is to improve knowledge of and modify participants’ attitudes about mental health disorders and related issues like substance abuse and addiction.

This past summer, several people, including Larson and her fellow instructor Rita Pinchot, became certified in the “Adult Mental Health First Aid” curriculum. Three years ago, KLASAC got grants and state funding to offer “Youth Mental Health First Aid” trainings, aimed at supporting youth aged 12-18.

Pinchot, who worked full-time for KLASAC at the time, said she saw a need to address the large number of students she saw struggling with depression and substance abuse. Dealing with the root mental health issues that lead students to substance abuse is the best way to combat it, Pinchot said, adding that the Mental Health First Aid program “helps people feel more empowered that they can address their concerns [about youth].”

Pinchot eventually shifted to doing work with the Washington Educational Service District (ESD) 112, which allowed them to offer the courses to a wider area.

Pinchot and her fellow certified instructors are able to offer the trainings at no cost to participants due to Project Aware, a Washingtoffice of Superintendent of Public Instruction program promoting mental health awareness among school-aged youth. As part of this goal, Project Aware advocates for school personnel, families and community members to receive mental health training.

Since becoming certified three years ago, Pinchot and other instructors with KLASAC, The Klickitat County Health Department and Our Klickitat have taught 10-15 “Youth Mental Health First Aid” trainings in Lyle and Klickitat County.

They started offering the trainings just to school personnel, but expanded as more people became interested and as Project Hope, a program that supports health care workers, began paying for their employees to get Mental Health First Aid certifications.

They are hoping to provide the first-aid training to law enforcement officers soon through the One Mind Campaign, a program to improve police response to those affected by mental illness.

Mental Health First Aid is an international non-profit that manages all versions of the course and community instructor certifications. All instructors initially take an intense week-long training course to be certified in the “Youth Mental Health First Aid” curriculum. After completing that initial training, instructors have the option to add on certifications to teach additional courses, such as “Mental Health First Aid for Military Members, veterans and their family and “Mental Health First Aid for Public Safety.”

The company originated in Australia, but is run by The National Council for Behavioral Health in the U.S. Their ultimate goal is to have Mental Health First Aid training be as common as CPR and First Aid training. Like CPR and First Aid, completing a Mental Health First Aid course certifies participants in the practice for three years.

Studies done between 2004 and 2014 show that the program has favorable effects on participants’ knowledge, attitudes and beliefs about mental health and shows a significant improvement in participants’ willingness both to help a person with a mental health problem and engage with mentally ill people in their personal and professional lives.

Although no studies have been done in the Klickitat and Lyle areas since they enacted the program, “it looks like there are much stronger connections between young people and adults,” Pinchot said.

They will offer a Youth Mental Health First Aid class on Feb.1 at the Pioneer Center in White Salmon, and another Adult Mental Health First Aid class at the Goldendale Community Library on Feb. 22.

For more information about upcoming events, contact Rita Pinchot at 360-952-3569. For more about Mental Health First Aid, visit mentalhealthfirstaid.org.