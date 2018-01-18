Wrestlers focused on trusting the process

Over time, The Dalles wrestling aspires to get back to being one of the perennial powerhouse programs in the state.

Wednesday at Kurtz Gym, the Riverhawks squared off against Hermiston, a program that has won 10 state championships and finished fourth last season and lost by a 75-12 margin, as the visiting Bulldogs had pinfall wins from Aidan Villarreal, AJ Tuia, Trevor Wagner and Daniel Faeeteetee, a 4-2 decision victory by Emmanuel Carrillo to go along with eight forfeits.

“Their technique is really good and they have a lot of endurance, and those are things I think we can work on,” TD wrestler Steven Preston said. “By wrestling against people that you can learn from, I think it can make us better rather than just going out there and just doing your routine. We get a chance to compete against good teams and see how they go about their matches, so there is a lot that we can learn from.”

Steven Preston lost his match to Villarreal by second-round pin at 138 pounds, and Glenn Breckterfield faced Tuia and was pinned at the 2:59 mark of the second round in their 145-pound match.

At 152 pounds, Wagner scored a pinfall triumph over Austin Greene in the first round (1:29), and Faeeteetee took down Ophath Silaphath at 44 seconds of the opening round.

TD junior Josiah Andersen had the closest match of the night at 132 pounds versus Carrillo, where all the points were scored in the first period.

Andersen had a two-point takedown, but Carrillo had a two-point reversal and a two-point nearfall, hanging on for the final two rounds to get the decision.

“It was a pretty tough match,” Andersen said. “I was out there fighting, just trying to embrace, working until the end. I got a little tired at the end, but I was tying my best to go out there and fight.”

Andersen is on the cusp of taking a crucial step forward in his weight class, so he and the rest of the team plans to use the two remaining tournaments and three duals left before vying for a state qualification.

“I am just working more on getting that shot, just trying to get better,” Andersen said. “We had a very tough match against Hermiston tonight. They are one of the top schools in our conference. I thought we did pretty well for the most part. It is about getting better and working toward our goals at districts.”

The Dalles has another daylong tournament slated for Saturday in Hood River, and then they travel to Pendleton for a league dual at 6 p.m. next Wednesday.